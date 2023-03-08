If I were Marc Andreesen, this is the proposal I would cast among the cadre of intelligent folks I know with spare time. How would one game the transparently colorstruck racial manipulations in human relations without becoming a witless pawn? Or to put it in conventional historical terms, what should the conscientious German have done to undermine the d…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.