Dateline March 2020

“A situation becomes a crisis when it overwhelms the government’s ability to respond.”

-- Vinay Gupta

This is hard to explain, but should be impossible to ignore. So let me get into it a moment. One of the most important things I have learned in my 50s came from a dude named Nassim Taleb. This irascible character pisses off everyone like that kid who pointed out the emperor’s transparency. He has reinvented the entire idea of risk management through complicated mathematics that I still cannot decipher. But he also wrote his logic syllogistically and put it in books accessible to me. You may know him as the author of The Black Swan. His magnum opus is The Incerto, and I would say that it is as fundamentally significant to the future as Knuth’s Art of Computer Programming is to the digital world today. From him and from Dan Ariely and somewhat from Robin Hanson I have been instructed in ways that help me understand how deeply flawed and somewhat predictably flawed is the process of human decision making. I remind you that it has been my career to try to combine human thought with digital systems to think better together. So I have come to understand the strengths and weaknesses of both sides of that synergy.

One of the consequences of this education is my now somewhat advanced comprehension of the consequences of these flawed processes. Sometimes they crash and burn. Sometimes they limp along. Sometimes they create edifices of artifice that remain afloat buoyed by systems of blatant self-dealing, mass hysteria, pure stupidity, wishful thinking, co-dependence, petty vengeance, suspended disbelief or combinations of those plus damned statistics, lies, likes and retweets.

The most unnerving consequence is my logical decision to distrust democratic politics and institutions. That was somewhat easy given the absurdities of identity politics we suffer in these iterations of Culture War. But it has been difficult to reconcile with my civil libertarianism, Lockean views and dedication to public squawking. So, leaning back on my philosophical tendencies, I have engaged as a ‘wry stoic & tactical epistemologist’. I mock what needs mocking from an historical perspective (though I’m no Churchill) and I spend a lot of time parsing arguments and providing disconfirmatory findings of fact, or at least of logic. The younger me would not like me, but he was living in the Infinite Library of Borges. (The truth is in there somewhere.)

Now that I’m unofficially a member of the Intellectual Dark Web, or like to consider myself that and two degrees of separation from Eric Weinstein, I have been a collector of arcane knowledge I feel is worth passing on. I feel this rather than think this because I truly cannot be held responsible for my inability to communicate it well. I can tell you it works (logically) for me, but so fucking what? We’re still all going to watch Netflix as the apocalypse draws near. I want to chuckle as much as the next guy. But in the meantime, there’s this bit of profundity from Vinay Gupta that I still have yet to fully decipher. But before I drop to the reveal, let me regale you with a piece of rap I wrote 28 years ago.

the problem i have is this - food in a box

as an urban dweller, skill seller

im marketable, size 10 in my socks

i can find anywhere anyplace to sell and be sold to



clothes off the rack fit

i got enough snaps to pick it up if i so desire

i say wrap it up homes, flash the card

get certified

(the hangers are wood, not wire)



so i step to the pad

quite happy - having hunted and gathered

new duds for the hoe down

so i go downtown and across the bridge

to my flat with the empty fridge

It was about my patent inability to cook, but to make more than enough money to run a household. In recognition of my urban dilemma, I went through stanza after stanza of exemplifying all of the things I could buy but not make. Clothes, food, companionship, and for the purposes of this discussion, politics.

i guess the problem i have is this - food in a box

sometimes if im critical i get political

and all riled up about an issue as old has the hills

i wait for the next senate bill

and hope my choice with a pipsqueak voice

call in to oprah and wait on the line

like this is democracy, dont worry be happy

got no ability to sway the senate my way

‘cept once every six for two out of a hundred

did my mission get funded?

no tell me what to do till they pass the ballot box again

And to reiterate for the n’th time. My moral position on politics is The Abstention Principle. To wit.

A simple moral principle:

When a future change is framed as a problem which we might hope our political system to solve, then the only acceptable reason to talk about the consequences of failing to solve that problem is to scare folks into trying harder to solve it. If you instead assume that politics will fail to solve the problem, and analyze the consequences of that in more detail, not to scare people but to work out how to live in that scenario, you are seen as expressing disloyalty to the system and hostility toward those who will suffer from that failure.

----

This works us directly into the first square in Vinay’s presentation which is the quote which begins this post. “A situation becomes a crisis when it overwhelms the government’s ability to respond”. I assume that politics will fail to solve the problem, therefore I must analyze the consequences of that in more detail. Since I am on a Stoic track, I would learn to live without the illusion that I can change the world through democratic politics. Not that I would shutup.

What do you do, what happens to your citizenship if you find yourself facing a situation that overwhelms your government? That is the subject of Vinay’s publication that I will link to here. So the quick answer is: The failure of the state to do risk management returns risk to us. What if we could use (X, Y, Z) instead of the state for managing our risk? There are 175 slides. One day I’ll find the accompanying narrative. Stay tuned.

Dateline January 2026

I am estimating the size of my regret these days.

mdcb as cobb, c. 2004

You see for many years I called myself ‘organic’ meaning something other than what it means for food. Actually the opposite. Organic means for food, more expensive, more coddled by people who pay attention to their own handwringing desires for a morally crowdsourced approval from excruciatingly hand-picked experts with gold plated bonafides that inform their invectives to “Do your research” on a pre-approved radio-button selection of politically correct options. In other words, selection effects, on eggs from America which have no bearing whatsoever on eggs in the global blindspot of bourgie yuppies fixated on their miniseries good looks and conventionally upper class conformity. That’s not my kind of organic. I’m not on a first name basis with Trader Joe Erewhon or his dietician’s neighbor over in Palisades.

I’m the kind of organic that neglects brushing his teeth just to prove he never got anywhere by smiling.

I’m the kind that drives a yellow urban assault SUV with bumper stickers for Taekwondo, Go Ruck, AWS, Blue Star Parents and the Electronic Freedom Foundation. I’m the one in American Giant, Keen Targhee Boots, $200 Ray-bans, blacked out LA Dodgers ball cap with a keychain with a brass skull bob. I’m the one who listens to Satie Gymnopedies, Chopin Nocturnes, Chick Corea, Bill Laswell, John Scofield, Hiromi Uehara, Stone Temple Pilots, Vulfpeck, Khruangbin, Skyrim Atmospheres and Lo-Fi Girl. I’m the one who ingests random amounts of instant oatmeal, bulgogi burritos, sugar free Red Bull, tetsubin steeped loose-leaf assam and Carl’s Jr Superstars (add bacon). I drink milk, whole. I go out of my way for a Costco hotdog. I watch Sumo, UFC MMA and NFL highlight films. I read military history, obscure science fiction, cocktail recipe books, McPhee, Banks, and a dozen O’Reilly authors whose names I never remember. I collect knives, watches, lighters, whiskey bound journals, and hundreds of books, Christmas decorations, extension cords, and obsolete computer peripherals stored in cardboard boxes in a storage facility 20 x 10 feet. I have 12,020 documents in my Obsidian Vault, 134,923 images and 5,324 videos in iPhoto, and 32,097 FLAC tracks on Roon.

Humility and embarrassment prevent me from going forward with the material possessions accumulated during a life of scant financial investments and spoiled children. But I have been to 98 of the top 165 US cities with populations larger than Eugene, OR. I have been on the set of Boomer recognizable TV shows as a child actor. It is inevitable that my ego and self-awareness have forced thousands of choices upon my person precisely because I am organic.

I have no sponsorship. I have no mentorship. I have no cadre of leadership. I have no membership. I only recognize the gap-toothed guy at the drive-up window when I get my burger. I have no minister. I have no certifications. I have only my person. I am an outsider. When I go to Starbucks I use a pseudonym. I don’t know how to introduce myself, so I use a business card. I leave them on the table in the corner of the meetup like a graffiti tag. I drop one on the floor of the bar where I drink alone. I don’t go to my old fraternity functions.

I visit churches like a pilgrim only to watch other pilgrims. I don’t worship. I pray in an instant compressed encrypted message for that god who never sends an ACK. Of course god is there. Of course there is no ACK. God reads my mind. I mind my sacraments. I am adjacent to the dispersed diasporic Body of Christ, all I have is the ID of self. You won’t know I’m a Christian by my love, I enact no holy performances. I am consistent to my own deluded sense of reality.

I avoid the electric fences prisoners would dare to climb on their journey to anywhere but here. Here is miserable and adequate. Here my electronic clocks are in sync. Here the refrigerator stays cold. Here the ammo is dry. Here the bees are plentiful. Yet here is where incompetence tries my patience in anticipation that other people are sense-making too. Perhaps not as well. What do I know? I know I don’t fit. I know I was a square last time you presented a round hole. Now I’m an amorphous blob running self-diagnostics on my opaque and mysterious structural components. Please stand by. You could look at me and ask what hath god wrought. It is, perhaps, the only fair question, so long as you allow me to be this divine mystery without prejudice.

What is there to regret?

There is the regret of John Donne’s sentiment. I have made myself, skeptically, a piece of the continent, a part of the main. I have allowed every man’s death to diminish me while no man’s life has given me so much as a hollow glance. I regret my self-pity in this moment, for all men die alone.

I am reading the biographies of Nikola Tesla and Theodore Roosevelt, men with absurd confidence. I fear that my own isolated, semi-conscious dissonance is emblematic of a civilization falling to ruin. I taste the sweetness of my own crafted soul drowned in the bitterness of the abandoned hope of destitute madmen. I am surrounded by zombies looking for a ladder to climb, but I seem to be one of the few with open eyes. What I see is desperation and despair. It makes me want to close my eyes and reduce myself to hunger for brains. The brains of them spitting from the parapets, saying “Now go away or I shall taunt you a second time.” What a fool I have been to quest.

And now it is raining cows.

I’m laughing at the absurdity of it all.

The beauty of art is eternal, as it captures all of the paradoxes and madness of human experience. So I know that I am not restricted to Donne. I also have had Scott Adams who has recently entered the realm of the dead, and can no longer be disappointed.

We still have Matt Groening who started us off with Life In Hell. Get some.