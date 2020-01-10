I extrapolate.
But first I must say that I’m in the Business Intelligence business and have been for many years. I come from the Augmentation school of…
I extrapolate.
But first I must say that I’m in the Business Intelligence business and have been for many years. I come from the Augmentation school of weak AI.
Automation doesn’t just come. It’s paid for. And considering the way we don’t manage anti-trust, we can be relatively certain to identify 2 maybe 3 multinational corporations from which all of the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.