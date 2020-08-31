I Predicted This
The Fire This Time
One of the marvelous things about thinking philosophically, without any sort of dog in the political storms raging through the republic is the advantage such an outlook gives. It helps when the politics are stupid and circular. It allows the philosophical one to project the logic behind the moment into the future while participants in the dogfight focus…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.