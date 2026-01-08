Stoic Observations

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QF0o7Y1PmzI

Very interesting information at 2:40

A couple of material updates.

1. The spouse of the driver confesses in mourning that she should have never encouraged her to come to the protest.

2. There is sketchy information that this maroon SUV was trailing ICE

3. There is solid photographic evidence that the maroon SUV was blocking traffic prior to the ICE encounter. (see above)

4. There is what I consider not enough consideration that:

- A. This is a one way street

- B. That it is icy in parts

These are material to the reason why the driver turned towards the right whether or not she saw the shooting officer. Also to why the shooter could not move quickly out of the way, (not that he was obligated to by law)

5. There is photographic evidence that a bullet went, more or less, head on through the driver's side of the windshield, and another bullet went through the driver's side rearview mirror.

6. There is hearsay that the shooting officer was hit by another vehicle and required surgery.

7. There are credible statistics that people have been using cars against ICE officers in the past year (~100 incidents)

8. There is hearsay that there were contradictory orders given to the driver.

9. The driver could be heard saying "I'm pulling out."

---

Opinions. That second(?) shot was fucking close to the other officers on the driver's side of the car. If I was one of them I would have been pissed.

It's fairly clear that the officer who told her to get out of the fucking car was probably trying to pull the keys out of the ignition, or some such failed intervention.

Shit Happens

