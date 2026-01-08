I had an interesting exchange with a prosecutor friend on X. I think X/Twitter is incoherent for conversation, but you could start here:

I’m convinced intent is the most important thing here, but that’s for cross examination to suss out, you know at the next trial of the century. I can hardly wait.

OK here’s what I saw.

I’ll try to be comprehensive as I write it all down. There’s a woman following Officer 3 on the passenger side of the stopped vehicle. She is filming him. She says “Get the fuck out of our neighborhood.”



The vehicle (maroon SUV) is stationery and half way into the street. The camera pivots over to the emergency vehicle and two more officers come over, O1 and O2. One of them (O1) has his arm inside the driver side and has ordered the driver of the SUV to get out of the vehicle.



The driver starts backing up and turns the wheel to go right, instead of left. So I interpret that as intent to flee. I just do, because her wheels were originally turned left.



O2 tries to open the drivers door and fails. As I’m able to see in a slowed down video, the front wheel drive front wheels skid as the driver accelerates to the right. So it’s reasonable to believe that O3 heard the order, and heard the engine rev.



It is unreasonable to me that hearing the engine rev that O3 would cross in front of the vehicle, but he might have already been there.



It is reasonable for all of the Officers present to be on a higher than normal alert given that there were protestors collected and in a hostile environment. I presume that would be probable cause for them to order the driver to stop and get out of the car.



It is reasonable that the driver may not have seen O3, but it is also possible he may have said something as he passed the rear passenger window that was down. I would be interested to know what he saw looking into the vehicle that would clear or raise suspicion.



I am convinced given the other video from a different source that O3 was hit by the vehicle.

Aside from that, it is clear that the maroon SUV and the white SUV were not parked, but partially into the street. What does that mean? It means maybe they were on their way out like the first car that left in the beginning of the viral video. The white SUV had doors open and was clearly not close to the curb. Who was that driver?

Anyway, I’m exhausted enough to start telling jokes.

Never bring an SUV to a gunfight. Now that’s some stoic ass humor.

It occurs to me that American media coverage is quite prejudicial. You have to say that as flawed as they are X and YouTube are national treasures. So is my propaganda poster.

Update: Still from the Reuters video.