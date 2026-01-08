Icy Minnesota
Front wheel drive.
I had an interesting exchange with a prosecutor friend on X. I think X/Twitter is incoherent for conversation, but you could start here:
I’m convinced intent is the most important thing here, but that’s for cross examination to suss out, you know at the next trial of the century. I can hardly wait.
OK here’s what I saw.
I’ll try to be comprehensive as I write it all down. There’s a woman following Officer 3 on the passenger side of the stopped vehicle. She is filming him. She says “Get the fuck out of our neighborhood.”
The vehicle (maroon SUV) is stationery and half way into the street. The camera pivots over to the emergency vehicle and two more officers come over, O1 and O2. One of them (O1) has his arm inside the driver side and has ordered the driver of the SUV to get out of the vehicle.
The driver starts backing up and turns the wheel to go right, instead of left. So I interpret that as intent to flee. I just do, because her wheels were originally turned left.
O2 tries to open the drivers door and fails. As I’m able to see in a slowed down video, the front wheel drive front wheels skid as the driver accelerates to the right. So it’s reasonable to believe that O3 heard the order, and heard the engine rev.
It is unreasonable to me that hearing the engine rev that O3 would cross in front of the vehicle, but he might have already been there.
It is reasonable for all of the Officers present to be on a higher than normal alert given that there were protestors collected and in a hostile environment. I presume that would be probable cause for them to order the driver to stop and get out of the car.
It is reasonable that the driver may not have seen O3, but it is also possible he may have said something as he passed the rear passenger window that was down. I would be interested to know what he saw looking into the vehicle that would clear or raise suspicion.
I am convinced given the other video from a different source that O3 was hit by the vehicle.
Aside from that, it is clear that the maroon SUV and the white SUV were not parked, but partially into the street. What does that mean? It means maybe they were on their way out like the first car that left in the beginning of the viral video. The white SUV had doors open and was clearly not close to the curb. Who was that driver?
Anyway, I’m exhausted enough to start telling jokes.
Never bring an SUV to a gunfight. Now that’s some stoic ass humor.
It occurs to me that American media coverage is quite prejudicial. You have to say that as flawed as they are X and YouTube are national treasures. So is my propaganda poster.
Update: Still from the Reuters video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QF0o7Y1PmzI
Very interesting information at 2:40
A couple of material updates.
1. The spouse of the driver confesses in mourning that she should have never encouraged her to come to the protest.
2. There is sketchy information that this maroon SUV was trailing ICE
3. There is solid photographic evidence that the maroon SUV was blocking traffic prior to the ICE encounter. (see above)
4. There is what I consider not enough consideration that:
- A. This is a one way street
- B. That it is icy in parts
These are material to the reason why the driver turned towards the right whether or not she saw the shooting officer. Also to why the shooter could not move quickly out of the way, (not that he was obligated to by law)
5. There is photographic evidence that a bullet went, more or less, head on through the driver's side of the windshield, and another bullet went through the driver's side rearview mirror.
6. There is hearsay that the shooting officer was hit by another vehicle and required surgery.
7. There are credible statistics that people have been using cars against ICE officers in the past year (~100 incidents)
8. There is hearsay that there were contradictory orders given to the driver.
9. The driver could be heard saying "I'm pulling out."
Opinions. That second(?) shot was fucking close to the other officers on the driver's side of the car. If I was one of them I would have been pissed.
It's fairly clear that the officer who told her to get out of the fucking car was probably trying to pull the keys out of the ignition, or some such failed intervention.
Shit Happens