Idolatry & Fear

Here is the TLDR Bot discussion of my video. Once again, it works. Even some of their lines talking about my words are quotable.
Well, the core principle here is about being good for the sake of being good, nurturing a flower that you've grown in your heart instead of constantly seeking external rewards or validation. And that takes immense courage, t…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.