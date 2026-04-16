Digital Origins

I’m an old head in the software business. I was coding before Star Wars. As a 14 year old kid, I learned BASIC on a Data General Nova timesharing systems my highschool shared with its university counterpart. By time I graduated back in the 70s I was programming in FORTRAN, and 8080 Assembler. I knew TECO and RSTS/E the operating system for DEC PDP computers. That summer I was calculating dew points and bubble point thermodynamics for a local chemical company.

That was computing, but it was not meta-computing. We were simply known as nerds and hobbyists. What to do in computing was fairly small in the days before PacMan. “Software” was not a real word in any dictionary. As a semi-crunchy hiker and member of the Sierra Club, my purpose was to see computers liberate mankind from dehumanizing tasks like accounting and what I presumed to be the life of the fictional characters of Bartleby the Scrivener. The idea of ‘touch grass’ had as much meaning back then as it does now. Even more if you consider Cheech and Chong.

So the idea that a computer programmer might be an upstanding contributor to society, a corporate professional, someone admired and respected was practically unthinkable. In the late 70s and early 80s Americans loved Steve Wozniak, and ignored Steve Jobs. Woz was our Yoda, our Obi-Wan Kenobi. He was a canonical engineer. Why? Because he got his hands dirty and there was no high concept of computing.

Even as I entered the Computer Science major in 1982 at Cal State, because neither USC, Mudd nor UCLA had the major, I can recall the beauty of the DEC Rainbow and the Apple Lisa computers. Each of them cost more than my car, it was a long time before I could afford both. The idea of buying a personal computer on credit at somewhere other than some cheesy mini-mall didn’t happen in the mainstream until the beginnings of AOL. Meanwhile at Xerox in El Segundo, the future seemed to be taking shape. It was an amazing thing to see that a few short years after my schooling DEC went out of business and very few corporations were wired for ethernet. Yet my love for the art and the state of the art was undaunted. By the time Apple’s board fired Jobs the UNIX wars had no clear winner, all programmers like myself were underdogs underground. I liked the clean white shirts and Nordstrom ties, myself. By the time I was working in midtown Manhattan, I realized that maybe a job as a quant might be the best in the world.

The author in 1987: Master of irrelevant technology (Xerox 6085)

Twist and Shout

The kinds of uncertainty I’m talking about, after the death of DEC, the crash and burn of IBM’s OS/2, the failure of AI workstations like Gold Hill, Symbolics and Apollo Computing threw the entire software industry into mass confusion and instability. I remember going through that jungle and I’ve had ChatGPT write an essay about it here.

So there’s uncertainty in this, the new era of compute chaos, and there are as may naysayers about AI as there were about e-Commerce. And there will be, as there always must be, a crash from the highs of irrational exuberance, as well as capture in the laws crafted by the oligarchs one way or another. As I’ve said before, there’s real science and truly gifted people who made this stuff work as well as it does, and while there are many equally gifted software developers or whomever else is supposedly to be replaced, the bulk of us retail consumers will take the conveniences that trickle down and the new dangers that percolate up.

Most young people have no idea how afraid we used to be about giving our credit card numbers to this thing called a browser. I used to tell them, you give your credit card to waiters and bartenders all the time. They need the money more than the people at eBay. Four years later, eBay was no big deal, unless you were the editor of the newspaper’s classified section. Then people were mad they didn’t buy eBay stock. Same thing with Google. Same thing with Amazon. Same thing with Salesforce. Same thing with NVIDIA. Remember when Intel could do no wrong?

There will always be work. All you have to worry about is whether or not you can stand your boss. Don’t believe that you would automatically hate that your boss is a machine. You don’t hate the checkout counter at Amazon, do you? No of course you don’t, because you don’t have to bag your own goods. People trade for convenience all of the time. People want magic all of the time.

So I will twist the way I need to twist, and when somebody or some part of the economy steps on my foot, I will shout. I would rather not be unemployed. I’m sure you would not either.

P.S. This is entirely abstract, and was not written in anticipation of taking a job in Tehran or something like that.