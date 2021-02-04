In Defiance of Categories
Unless they are scientific, they're excuses.
In the early days of the interwebz, I used to talk a bit about what is now called the Strauss-Howe generational theory. Named for the authors of a book called The Fourth Turning, they hypothesized that each generation of Americans faces a particular set of circumstances to which they must respond. These circumstances, as the old saw goes, repeat like hi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.