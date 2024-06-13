The best thing about ideological fidelity is also the worst thing. It gets people to think about the world in similar ways. Given that we don’t actually perceive reality but rather our brains interpret it for the benefit of our biological fitness, ( Donald Hoffman The Case Against Reality ), it’s quite likely that for our best perceived fitness we may a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.