In Search of a Dying Ritual
When I halfway joined the Catholic Church, I was instructed in the Sacraments. The one they never much talked about was ‘Extreme Unction’…
When I halfway joined the Catholic Church, I was instructed in the Sacraments. The one they never much talked about was ‘Extreme Unction’, and I think that was partly a Vatican II thing, but also because we were kids. It has long been a matter of note, as a ‘critical theorist’ dealing with this thing blackified scholars call ‘native alienation’ that the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.