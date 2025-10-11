Doc, my world-travelling brother now living in Albania, sent me the following video. If you can listen all the way through this, try to grok Nick Land. If you’re actually patient click here for a transcript and here for a Reddit critique. Note, that I will use Nick Land as a foil in the future.

My Response Rant

My nickel says this guy is an incel. All incels make the same mistake in forgetting that evolution doesn’t work in a vacuum. What that means is that he’s taking a theoretical premise and framework and no matter how well he works it out he doesn’t get to implement it. Crypto is implemented and exists for purposes that their inventors had no idea about so basically every system has to survive a moderate amount of corruption, and that corruption is inherent in the human biological reproductive process.

And this is why incels don’t get it. They have no understanding whatsoever about the dynamics of fatherhood — of loving and protecting someone who intellectually and logically betrays you. It is the tragedy of Frankenstein. You create life and life is always a monster.

But you intuitively understand life, and that is biological intelligence, the intelligence we have as a mammals. It’s why our instincts are good. And the only way to transcend that is to share and spread common knowledge so that I understand what you think about me even though you don’t explicitly express it because I know how you think. An artificial intelligence is only dimly understood only by the very sacred few who programmed how the machines think. You and I don’t understand what a self driving car is evaluating, but we could pick a drunk driver out in a minute.

So quite frankly, our instinct to believe that robots are gonna take over the world and kill us is a good instinct. That is why we will resist that takeover. And you can get millions of people to understand that whether they’re in Delhi or Toronto or Kyiv. We understand what monsters are, and we instinctively fly from them and fight them. Here’s another idiot savant talking to his arcane priesthood, trying to build a church.

So basically, Nick Land is someone who has never ridden a horse, milked a cow or who loved a dog who died.

—

On the other hand, he just might be gay. Not that there is anything wrong with that.