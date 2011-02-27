Integrating AWS CloudFormation and Chef
The cloud ecosystem was a-thundering this Friday with Amazon Web Services’ announcement on CloudFormation. Much of it positive, and a whole…
The cloud ecosystem was a-thundering this Friday with Amazon Web Services’ announcement on CloudFormation. Much of it positive, and a whole lot said about AWS whacking at the partner ecosystem. The twitter pundits who probably haven’t used CloudFormation, Chef or Puppet were quick to claim that CloudFormation is a replacement. At initial glance I though…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.