I’m talking about Net Neutrality. So I had a brief conversation with Grok. Some people would call this journalism. I would, except that journalism has such a bad name we ought to call it something else. Public Intelligence, perhaps.

TLDR: On the one hand, there was no crisis. On the other hand, California and NY went their own way to defend against the crisis that did not arise. It made more sense for ISPs (like automakers) to be ready for the California restraints, but in the end, ISPs were not the bottleneck, it was CDNs, hyperscalers (AWS, GCP, Azure, et al) and mobile platforms that mattered more. We survived without a permanent solution.



Tangentially, some of you may have heard me talk about XRepublic. This idea which I had back in the 90s was to have a virtual parliament so that we might see longitudinal arguments about topics like this and have answers to questions like “What were we actually thinking?”. It has been gamified into prediction markets which I think is anti-democratic, but that’s who gets the money to build the systems. Not me. I’m not sure whether or not I should be dismissive. Life in the fast lane surely makes you lose your mind, but who wants to live in Wyoming?

I bring this up because a detailed discussion about the fate of Net Neutrality feels like manufactured consent. There are so many ‘issues’ we end up forgetting and abandoning in a sloppy meta-stoic manner. It disables the prescience of stoicism when actual political dialog is shrill. We all kind of become stoics by default through the death of all reasoned hope.

Since we don’t have a virtual parliament, we can all claim to have been right all along, or suffering in silence all this time.

In so many things like this I feel cursed. Clear headed enough to see. Too poor and alone to build a solution.