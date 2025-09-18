Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

Richard Bicker
14h

Coming to a town like yours. In fact, your town. Soon.

City planners and nice little old ladies on the council decided to allow/require rental and other low(er) cost housing in our area. Next thing you know, wives are running into all kinds of low(er) life people at area supermarkets, pharmacies, and lounging outside local shops. Litter all over the place, clouds of various smokes (cigs, joints, junk cars) to cough through, and a louder more raucous auditory environment (WAP, anyone?).

So, the question is whether the new residents will be uplifted by the lovely area and genteel social milieu into which they have been allowed (by deliberate political subversion by do-gooders of long-standing income stratification), or whether the erstwhile residents will be replaced, not by the aging generation of their own, but by the devil spawn of the newcomers. I know which way I'm betting things go...

Kevin Trainor
5h

I don't know about Republicans disavowing Joe McCarthy. Maybe a lot of the older ones in office, but there's a growing sentiment in the grassroots. that McCarthy was right (and the Venona transcripts prove him out) and Buckley was wrong. As a Cold Warrior who grew up reading National Review and watching Firing Line, this is hard to swallow...but it is what it is.

