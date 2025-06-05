Somebody asked what are some of the most wonderful human experiences that are non-sexual and non-drug induced. Is that a sad and telling question? Well it turns out that it was one I’m definitely in the mood to address.

Daddy’s home. Nothing says joy like your kids’ glee when they see you. Even when they just want something. Having an elderly parent tell you something about themselves that you never knew or even imagined. Having a grateful student tell you how you inspired them to better themselves. Putting together a puttering project perfectly. Having everyone in the family agree on the same Christmas tree. Finishing a grueling workout and still feeling like you want to run more. Eggs Benedict al fresco. (At Martha’s in Hermosa Beach) Opening a package delivered when you have no idea.. Oh it was that used book you ordered a month ago and forgot. Recognizing an old friend from years ago at a restaurant across town. Paying all of your bills on time and seeing your credit score rise. The barber hands you the mirror. Yep, that’s me. A mockingbird in your backyard tree. Fido wants to play. Ice cold, crystal clear water. That continuing feeling of disorienting vertigo after spending all day on rollercoasters. Having other people recognize that extraordinary photograph that you took. Baking bread for the first time and it works. Arriving at your camping spot and finding it in pristine condition after hours of driving. Making an obscure literary or film reference in a conversation and finding enthusiastic agreement. Finding photographic evidence that at one time in you life, you actually were cool.

Joy is fleeting. It finds itself in a moment one can cherry pick from memory. It is said that this is the only reason the game of golf survives. You always remember the perfect shot. Life is put together by the mysterious machinations of our minds as they create the only reality they can for us, sieving through impressions of memories and recreating for the present what is lost to time.

This is the discipline of being, of adhering to purpose that bolsters our conception of self. The very act of trying to be true to yourself recreates that self. I think that discipline must be done with a sense of the eternal in mind if the present self is to be contiguous to the past. Thus to have a joyful life you must remember your continuing quest for joy - to see it in the simple basking in those sparkling instances and to sanctify those examples as the very truth of joy in your life.

This is the lesson I realized just now that I am teaching myself and sharing with you, prompted by my 64th birthday and a few notes from you. Thank you.