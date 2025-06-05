Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gregory Engel's avatar
Gregory Engel
15m

A 2002!! Came *this close* to buying one even though I couldn't afford it but my 6'5" frame convinced me I'd probably die a fiery death in the damn thing. And so missed a chance at being cool. But the story gets worse. I went sensible and bought a 78 Chevy impala. Post-purchase comment from a friend: "It's a contraception car. There's no chance of you getting so much as a date drive that thing."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael DC Bowen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture