kludge kloo͞j
n. A system, especially a computer system, that is constituted of poorly matched elements or of elements originally intended for other applications.
n. A clumsy or inelegant solution to a problem.
n. an improvised device, usually crudely constructed. Typically used to test the validity of a principle before doing a finished design.
