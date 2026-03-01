Many of my readers know that once upon a time, I went neoconservative. I don’t suppose I would have called it that if I didn’t like the feeling of belonging, but the fact of the matter was that I was pretty much lockstep with Christopher Hitchens who wrote the following about what I called global felonies.

Essentially, there are four such criteria. One is genocide, which, according to the signatories of the Genocide Convention (the United States is one), necessitates immediate action either to prevent or to punish the perpetrators. Another is aggression against the sovereignty of neighboring states, including occupation of their territory. A third is hospitality for, or encouragement of, international terrorist groups, and a fourth is violations of the Nonproliferation Treaty or of U.N. resolutions governing weapons of mass destruction.

Years before that, I hated terrorists. That’s what growing up as a big brother in a gang-adjacent neighborhood does to twist your brain into being proactively defensive. Plus, you know, I was an actual lifeguard. Still, I don’t have a problem calling this picture ‘chickenhawk’. That’s what being conscientious means. It means you keep track of what you thought forty years ago.

So I wasn’t actually jumping onto a warmonger’s bandwagon. I just hate cowards and cheaters, and I liked Ted Koppel. I spent my freshman year at USC among the first emigrants from Iran back when we used to joke about their Ferraris and shortwave radios.

Prior Observations

I’ve been tracking Iranian nukes on and off for more than a decade. Here are my most recent entries about Iran & the region:

It just so happens that I’m reading about chemical weapons in Syria by a new favorite journalist, Joby Warrick. I’ve never quite understood jack about sarin until now. It’s hideously horrific. I’ve always had a reasonable fear of hydroflouric acid (HF), but it’s literally just a precursor to sarin. But as nasty as chemical warfare can be, nuclear is even more deadly, as if that needed underlining.

So I’ve used the terms, Least Favored Nation and since 1978, Iran has been on my list. It hasn’t changed much, although I gave some props to Gorbachev and even Yeltsin. I’ve used Axis of Evil and I’ve used War TV. All of this because for most of my dad life I never really asked for much more than domestic tranquility. I never thought I could vote myself wealthy, but I always thought I could recognize stupidity in foreign policy. I take ‘Death to America’ seriously. I take ‘We Will Bury You’ seriously. And I’ve always understood the difference between cowardice making big boy noises and men staring down crooks.

I thought that the Israeli destruction of Hezbollah’s leadership with exploding pagers is probably the most audacious operation since the inception of the SAS in North Africa. Just behind that is the Stuxnet operation at Natanz. The recent attack with the bunker busters was impressive as well.

So what do I think today?

What Have We Here?

I’m getting this out tonight so I don’t pre-wiggle out of my immediate reactions by reading more opinions.

First I’m convinced that the Islamist regime in Iran is at an all-time weak point. The military buildup made it very clear to all mil-watchers that the US gave them a very short runway.

I paid no attention to the SOTU nor the President’s blather today. Actions speak louder and actually more articulately than most anything Trump has to say. I didn’t expect him to pre-empt talks, he didn’t. That doesn’t change the fact that it was a Mafia move. Talk big and carry a bigger lead pipe. My favorite quote of the day is “Going to war without France as an ally is like going hunting without an accordion.” The EU still hasn’t stopped Russia. STFU. Thousands of pre-fab picket signs and foreign flags deployed stateside. What a shock. If I had to give it a name, I’d call it the American Blitzkrieg. I’d be very surprised if the Administration put non-SOF boots on the ground. VZ is the blueprint, sorta. Air domination. Attrit military installations. Defend against missiles. I believe we’ll have a small Coalition of the Willing for a month or two. Reza Pahlavi III? Why not?

The balance of power in the region is moving towards something I expect a lot of Americans to be hand-wringy and mealy-mouthed about. Why? Because most of them believe that violence never accomplishes anything positive. What I believe most of these center-left and principled pacifists don’t hear enough of is the kind of historical scholarship one gets from Sarah Paine. I also don’t think anybody MAGA listens carefully either. Still there is a small slice of a Genius class in the Deep State who still knows what they’re doing - whose training and expertise spans multiple Administrations and know better than doing politics in their jobs. All that said, when it comes down to it, the balance of power in the whole world is going very well for the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia. When South Korea starts helping America and the Philippines in shipbuilding it’s going to go even better.

Fighting!

The elephant in the room necessary to air out among the impressionable as well as the diehards is the unequivocal understanding that war is hell. It’s no worse hell than cancer and neither is predictably preventable. You can pretend that you deserved liver cancer because you had the nerve to possess a liver. It’s equally reasonable to say you deserved war because you had the nerve to possess an army. Causes and effects don’t matter so much when you hear the word. The body fights incursions. You get all the help you can get. You regret not being years stronger before the bell. You can be lackadaisical, you can be pessimistic, you can hide yourself under a bushel. You can sit in a corner and sip soup. You had better fight to win. It might be your best fight. It might be the first among many. I might be your last fight.

Like with all things scientific and technological, some folks are dedicated to figure out smarter, more effective and more efficient ways to fight. Cancer. War. Fraud. Pollution. Ignorance. Vice. It will always take blood, sweat, tears, money, lawyers and guns. There’s no easy way out.

Iran’s IRGC won’t be purged anytime soon. It will take a lot of internal antibodies and the right combinations which right now no one can predict. But the US is the only power that can summon the Hulk, and some things just need to be smashed, like every last one of their ballistic missiles.

Subtleties

Here’s what I was thinking about during the massive riots a week ago.