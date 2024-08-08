A lot of things I understand internally but often struggle to communicate these things to other people. Here is one that I just found another way to describe. It is the part of the reasoning behind my Stoicism and my political abstention.
One of the mental markers I keep on this matter is the character of Ra’s al Ghul. He is a fictional character in the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.