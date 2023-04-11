The other night Scott and Marc came by and we whisky drinking fellows had a fine evening of conversation and food. Scott is an interesting guy who has lived all around the world. He’s also the chair of his Homeowner Association in affluent West Los Angeles, and man does he have drama. We spitballed a number of scenarios in which he might outdo and outsm…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.