Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael David Cobb Bowen's avatar
Michael David Cobb Bowen
5d

And check this out. Today I think that Marines have a plan to take Kharg Island. https://cdrsalamander.substack.com/p/you-dont-think-theres-a-plan-really?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael DC Bowen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture