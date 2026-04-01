You remember yourself. You hated the idea of lockdown for COVID. There was nothing that was worth constraining your freedom from death and destruction. You didn’t like the treatment. You didn’t like the inconvenience. You didn’t like the government’s arbitrary power. You didn’t like homeschooling your children. You didn’t like the lies, the cheating, the stealing, the obsession, and you just wished you could go somewhere else. And keep your job. And keep your stuff. And not be bothered.

Then one day you sneezed and stopped tasting your food. Then one day it was your kid who got sick. Then one day you learned that you had to embrace the suck.

Go ahead as ask yourself today how good you were at prediction how long the pandemic would last and how many people it would kill. Who did you think was to blame? What became of all that?

Now ask yourself the same set of questions about the war in Ukraine. The partitioning of Darfur. The destruction of Gaza, and now the war against Iran. What level of confidence do you have in your level of control and prediction? If you’re honest, you should say something on the order of zero. But it doesn’t matter how honest you are or are not. There are machines that can do that thinking, and they will, and you won’t have access to them because nobody pays you to think about those things. You are seduced into believing your thinking matters. Why? Because Obama got elected on the idea that “Yes, we can!” which meant unilaterally get out of the Middle East no matter what the generals said. No matter what the people over there said. It was our military and our president can make our military take the ball and go home.

One Battle After Another

I’m not sure if this movie won the Oscar for best picture, but it was one that needed to be made - I got a sense of that and wanted to see it for some reason, but didn’t get around to it until after the Oscar hype show was over. I had no expectations and didn’t know what it was about. Somebody said ‘interracial love story with guns’ and that was about all I knew.

A revolutionary love story.

I like the fact that the film was made because its protagonists, the French 75, reminded me of the Symbionese Liberation Army. I think a lot of so-called revolutionaries, especially those at Columbia and in Minnesota needed to be reminded what it’s like to die on that hill. I haven’t thought about it in several weeks but that conclusion was very much like the one in the TV series Pluribus. It kind of makes you remember that your ideas have deadly enemies and deadly consequences. Most of your WEIRD peasant life you never meet either of them. Mostly because you’re wishy-washy but also because you’re a coward. Nothing wrong with being a consumer. I’m one. I don’t want to be a prepper living in some granite cave in the Black Hills of South Dakota. I want to live in Rome and visit Athens every summer. But I don’t pretend that democracy is immortal and that war can always be evaded.

To bring that to the point I made with my good friend, this is not like the Civil Rights Movement where you were ready to go to jail and be an outlaw. That’s one of the problems with Black History Month. Everybody wants to hear the speeches. Everybody wants to be gangsta until it’s time to do gangsta shit. Sitting up there like you’re Vito Corleone upset at your daughter’s wedding because somebody’s asking for a favor. Speech isn’t power. Power is power.

I’d like to make a movie called ‘A Hill To Die On’, but it would be more tragic than the Oscar winner. We like horror, but we don’t like tragedy. So when it comes to a two month assessment (HA!) of the war against Iran, we’re publicly horrified and performing accordingly. I say ‘we’ because I’m a mealy-mouthed peasant too. I don’t want to put on the boots and march double-time anywhere.

This time around, I’m going to capture the propaganda against the American President for good. No erasing it. Here it is.

What If America Loses?

If America loses, the world loses, but Americans won’t feel it so poorly as those where the fighting took place. That’s about all that needs to be said. The only thing that could be worse than COVID is if the mad mullahs get the Bomb. Otherwise, we will simply be made uncomfortable. So we have to reckon with what everyone who is not pulling for an American victory has already called ‘losing’ and compare that to what we have already lived through six years ago.

The Hormuz Hypothesis

On March 24, I found an essay by John Konrad that begins like this:

The Strait of Hormuz is twenty-one miles wide. Two shipping channels, each two miles across, separated by a two-mile buffer. There is no alternative. Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline to Yanbu and the UAE’s pipeline to Fujairah can handle maybe five million barrels combined. The math doesn’t work. The bottleneck is not political. It is geological and hydrographic.

In the middle it goes like this.

Trump came into his second term determined to restore American maritime power. He assembled the greatest collection of maritime minds in key government positions since Nixon. He put Mike Waltz, creator of the SHIPS for America Act, as head of the National Security Council. He created a Maritime Office in the White House. He appointed maritime advocates to key positions throughout the administration. He signed a sweeping Maritime Executive Order in April 2025 directing a Maritime Action Plan across Defense, State, Transportation, and Homeland Security. He started targeting chokepoints: Panama, the Red Sea, Suez, the Greenland-UK Gap. He launched investigations into Gibraltar and Spain. He created USTR actions to tariff Chinese-built and operated ships. He called CMA CGM’s CEO Rodolphe Saadé to the Oval Office and secured a $20 billion commitment to American maritime investment.

Near the end he observes

Look at what the Navy is doing. Or rather, not doing. The U.S. Navy is in no rush to solve this problem. They are methodically, deliberately, taking their time. Army battalions are not mobilizing. The Marines called in from Japan are slow-steaming across the Pacific; it could be weeks until they are ready. Minesweepers are still far from the battlespace. Carriers are slowly rotating, not surging. Someone at the top told them to take their time. That signal has to be coming from the White House.

By now, I think everyone recognizes that Europe is in a pinch. China is in a pinch. Venezuela is in a pinch. Iran is getting hammered. Gulf states are suffering. Japan’s PM is hugging Trump.

Trump is not a genius, but he is, as I have said many times, the kind of boss who knows how to get people to bend rebar and pour cement. He pays attention to the physical world. Like Greenland. Now finally watch this.

So I guess it’s a real war. Whoda thunk? On the basis of the conjecture of the Hormuz Hypothesis, I think Progressive European politicians are going to be brought to their senses by geological and hydrographic reality. American Progressives can continue to propagandize as with everyone else in the content creation class because as they love to tell you ‘the medium is the message’. Except in war, where death and destruction are significant and consequences are real, whether or not you get the message. Just another inconvenience getting in the way of their interpretation of events.

Oh By The Way

Now that Claude has been hacked, do you think the Pentagon will get a copy?