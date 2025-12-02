Stoic Observations

I can get over the vandalism of the 54th Massachusetts Regiment Memorial in Boston during the George Floyd protest-riots, but never a DEI expert who asserted that the acts were not only justified, they followed directly from the city's systemic failure to engage its historically marginalized teenagers and young adults.

https://www.wbur.org/news/2020/06/03/16-statues-memorials-damaged

