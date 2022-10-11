Martin Show
My favorite YouTuber
My favorite YouTuber is Martin. On Twitter he goes by the handle Gaijin Otousan and I am never disappointed by his content whether he is being deeply moved, deeply ordinary or deeply sarcastic.
One of my many hacks of the interwebz is to be several different people. I have, easily 8 different emails, some of which are honeypots for spam, others get my s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.