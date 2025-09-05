Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael David Cobb Bowen's avatar
Michael David Cobb Bowen
16m

David Brooks has seen the Ivy Cabal up close: https://youtu.be/QSa52TR9tCA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Patrick D. Caton's avatar
Patrick D. Caton
4h

The only people against merit are those without it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael DC Bowen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture