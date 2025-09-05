This morning I was disappointed in a rather familiar way by this essay from my colleague Monica Harris. I excerpt two sad but true paragraphs:

“And you’re not going to make that same salary for 20 years,” he insisted. “Obviously, you need to move upwards and compete. If you fail, that’s on you.” The assumption that salary progression will level the playing field completely ignores the reality that career trajectories — in the legal profession and elsewhere — have fundamentally shifted since we graduated decades ago. Law firms are increasingly outsourcing document review to lower-cost markets and corporate clients are demanding fee caps that squeeze profit margins. Moreover, AI is not only automating tasks that once required junior associates, but also threatens to eliminate jobs for less skilled white collar work like customer service, data entry and even market research.

I’m remembering some of these same kinds of comments from a small circle of digital strivers on the subject of electric cars, only one of whom was what I would call a car guy, i.e. one who appreciates motorsports. The gang of them were certain, that the world must eventually go to EVs and all dissenters to this idea are Luddites and science deniers. Given that this was a cocktail party and everyone was dressed fashionably they used the kind of language that George Carlin despises which is soft and euphemistic. George Carlin can despise because he’s a dead comedian. These people have important, high paying jobs. They don’t get to despise anyone or anything except their ideological, competitive or regulatory foes — or at least don’t use such despicable language with wine glasses in their hands.

Representing myself as a putative knuckle dragger, I suggested to them that they’re searching for a miracle if they expect generations of internal combustion engine (ICE) technology to be surpassed by the electric motor / battery powered automotive technology. There is currently no such automobile, even by Porsche which is losing money, that can do two laps of the Nürburgring at competitive speeds without a meltdown, much less a six hour endurance race. This they attributed to cultural resistance, because they associate motorsports with NASCAR. Yeah the culture of high performance auto racing, which is too rich for your blood. This I didn’t say because I had a glass of world class Riesling in my hand. So I agreed that ‘it’s about cultural resistance’.

The Tyranny of Merit

I’ve understood the mindset of Peasant champions for quite some time, and I understand our attitude towards the concept of meritocracy. This I have defended but have done so in the context of my Peasant Theory. Here’s the hardball version which I wrote several years ago:

I have also written about the tyranny of merit, and I believe this to be true:

My observation of meritocracy is that it must be tyrannical. There are technical, political and aesthetic tyrannies at work at the core of any contest. Sometimes we made our decision about sport vs activity based upon whether the score was determined by judges. Ice dancing, springboard diving, skateboard vert ramp. All of these require judges rather than timers or other measuring devices. But a winner must be determined no matter what. If it's not, then a game isn't fair. Fairness seems rather odd in this respect - if everybody plays by the same rules, you always produce proper winners and proper losers. We seem to forget that this is what fairness demands. Fairness demands that you create losers. Somehow we've perverted sportsmanship. It's true that it's not whether you win or lose but how you play the game. Right. If you play fair and lose, then it's a good game. But if you play so that there are no winners and no losers then you have destroyed the rules, and thus the meaning of sportsmanship and the integrity of the idea of fairness. Meritocracy is hardball. Rules are tyrannical. All of that is fair.

In all of this I argue that the reality of the infinite variety of skills and competencies of American society, that we make accommodations for our competitions in terms of leagues. But I will get back to that.

The Ivy Cabal

I think perhaps we are getting closer to a better working definition of the pejorative I have been using against a segment of our society whose luxury beliefs have segregated them into particular ideological, partisan and professional leagues. They all believe and reasonably so, that they are sanctioned to participate in the highest level of the meritocracy that America provides its society. To be the top orthopedic surgeon in Los Angeles is very different than being an osteopathic practitioner. You may both have doctoral degrees, but one of you attends LeBron James when he’s injured, the other massages the knees of college cheerleaders.

Monica’s friends are credentialed and certified by formal institutions and informal cultures, but more importantly by rarefied labor markets. What I want to emphasize here today is that while most Americans are oriented towards fairness, we inherently understand the value and necessity of leagues. What I think the Ivy Cabal forgets is that they are not masters of the universe.

Let me remind you that only Rulers play in the realm of real power, where there are essentially no rules. I am coming to believe that our Genius class, those who enable the Rulers or work directly for the ruling class are the stewards of American meritocracy. However, they are wise to stay in their lanes. You don’t have oil baron money assembling medical staff at Johns Hopkins or Walter Reed. You don’t have Silicon Valley VCs influential about the technological choices of Exxon or BP. Dana White and Robert Kraft don’t judge films at Cannes. Similarly, and specifically to the Ivy Cabal, the rules, ethics and attitudes they have successfully used to run the elite universities do not apply to society at large.

The Wig

I want to take a moment to retell a story that I experienced first hand at a party given by Spike Lee in Ft. Greene in the early 90s. If you recognize the bridge to a song that goes ‘Engine engine number nine on the NY transit line…’ then you know the scene that I mean. So everybody gets off the dance floor because we sweat it out to that and I drift into another cocktail party like discussion. In this one a black dreadhead young man around my age explains how his power is a new thing. As he is a [American Studies] professor at an Ivy League university, white parents now have to respect his power. Now that his class is a requirement, suddenly he is entitled to flunk any student of his that doesn’t buy into his syllabus’ interpretation of oppression in American history. He reveled in the idea that all of these ‘rich white kids’ have to put all of their parents’ money at risk. At the time he was talking about 30k per year.

So obviously this attitude, which I call the Temple University School of Blackness, has been around for decades. It therefore never comes as a surprise that such credentialed, certified geniuses exist, thrive in certain informal cultures and are employed in rarefied labor markets. There aren’t a whole lot of Ivy League professors out there, and they stay in their own lanes. The physics professors are not publishing papers in the Journal of the American Academy of Psychiatry and Law that publishes editorials like Be Woke, Choose Growth. Whatever the merits of such an academic publication, I see the Genius class having proven themselves above and beyond the call of duty, and we know for a fact that rainmakers, champions and star performers get their bonuses.

These are only the perquisites of rarefied labor markets in which there is no real open competition. The Ivy League is indeed a league. Tenure is tenure. One doesn’t simply walk into Mordor or into Meritocracy.

I do believe I understand something of the collegiality of a proper academic discipline. That is especially the case in the sciences and fields of technical rigor, like endurance racing. There is always room for serendipity. There is always room for fallibility and a respect for epistemological humility. I’m all in with Popper. But merit is tyrannical, and labor markets are not frictionlessly fluid. There are always winners and losers. Fairness demands that you create losers.

Social Friction

What disturbs Monica, as it disturbs me is the extent to which the Genius class, in its tenure working in its arcane labor markets subvert social mobility by injecting highly subjective moral and political barriers in their evaluation of the Peasant majority. I should remind you that the median income for an American household is somewhere around 75k per year.

Imagine you worked at Netflix as a Director of Product Management.

Generally, our compensation structure consists solely of an annual salary; we do not have bonuses. You choose each year how much of your compensation you want in salary versus stock options. To determine your personal top of market compensation, we rely on market indicators and consider your specific job family, background, skills, and experience to determine your compensation in the market range. The range for this role is $430,000 - $1,500,000.

How about

Manager of Ads Measurement & Impact Science (360,000 - $920,000)

Sr Sales Solution Lead ($350k - $525k)

Now I’d bet you a nickel that you probably didn’t know such jobs existed at Netflix. You would only know about the profitability of this particular data science if you were already in show business and understood the economics of entertainment streaming. If I had any idea these would be base salaries, I would have broken my neck to have worked at MGM or Universal when I had the opportunity. But that was 20 years ago. Who knew?

Insiders knew. And the folks who invented these markets had a clue, but those clues are not shared. We can pretend that there is nothing but a meritocracy of hard work and single minded discipline that creates the success. I guess I’m a bit skeptical. Can your dog do this? Most probably not, but all us dogs jump up for the treats we are offered. It depends on the market.

BTW, let us not forget what such a Director of Product Management is producing for the masses.

Don’t Forget The Mafia

The other day I wrote about the work it took to make America fairer for all people. We had to get the Mob and corrupt unions out of the way. We had to get Southern Segregationists out of the way. I think that ultimately we’re going to have to get the regulatory strangulation of environmentalist activism out of the way, as well as the corporate obfuscation of research. But as the recent SC decision against Harvard shows, we’re still fighting old battles. There’s a lot to clean up. Let’s not be misled by a few experts. The word isn’t “privilege”. Use every sentence above. Don’t be soft and euphemistic about it. Cocktail parties are not where such things will be seriously discussed.