Merry Christmas
To the human race
First off I want to thank all of the thousands of you who make me feel like I am making my small contribution to the chatting classes worthwhile. Whether you have only just heard of me or have been following my work for years, I am grateful for your attention.
Secondly I want to add an special thanks on top of that to my paid subscribers. I’ve got a lis…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.