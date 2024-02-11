We suffer, in this society, the conceit that each generation has a unique and essential message to the world. We suffer, in this society, the conceit that each race has a unique and essential message to the world. I am sufficiently informed to the contrary for both of those conceits by studying history. I resist the idea that people will inevitably be p…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.