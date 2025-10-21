Stoic Observations

Winkfield Twyman
16h

Good piece. I too face the surgeon next week. My blood pressure average for the past 14 days is 133 over 83. Could be better but not going to stress it as I say yes to salad and no to cheeseburgers and chocolate cake. Glad you're well.

Sam Robb
17h

I've had two, so far, because the first one found something that wasn't _bad_, but that the doc wanted to keep an eye on.

For my second, I had the most unusual experience of having the OR nurse check my vitals, check my nam tag, and ask, "Are you Sam—wait, are you Annie's oldest?"

Yep. One of my mother's friends was my colonoscopy nurse. I'm glad I'm at the age where it was more amusing than embarassing.

