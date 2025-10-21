It just occurred to me this morning that some queer dude in Nebraska outfitted his barn with neon lights, aluminum foil and a fog machine to resemble the inside of a flying saucer. I’m getting a colonoscopy today and I figured I’d write about it, but since it has nothing to do with forbidden sexual pleasure, I don’t have to get so imaginative as Nebraska Ned.

Before

It took 90 minutes of ingesting two liters of something called Gavilyte-G, and 15 trips to the toilet through the subsequent 45. Now the evidence is mostly clear, I am pooping soup. One should be reminded that no matter how full of crap you are, there’s a formula to rid you of it. I feel like an infant, only vaguely knowledgeable but directly engaged with my bottom functions. It turns out that when there’s lots of water involved, the tiny turds are the first to plop out. The fan stays on in my downstairs bathroom.

The taste of Gavilyte is not so bad, and quite frankly I’m newly appreciative of Jello and chicken broth. Since my banana and scrambled egg breakfast yesterday morning, nothing solid is allowed until after the procedure. I should be done by 4 this afternoon. I’ve never done a lemon or any other sort of cleanse we Californians are supposed to be into. I also rarely crawl through a day without eating enough to call it fasting. Intermittent fasting, i.e. no breakfast, is an old habit. Not only from my five years ago large adjustment from 225 down to 185, but from life as a kid with a cranky mom and four ravenous sibs. I mean who wants the Special K left over from the breakfast cereal variety pack?

I think I could do this liquid diet if I had to and of course this week I have to be screened for colon cancer. It’s one more bourgeois comfort taking the august mystery out of dying. About 9 months ago I stopped wearing my ‘restraining bolt’, manufactured by Abbott Labs. It measured my blood glucose level and turned me into a robot running self-diagnostics 12 times a day. I finally learned how to eat right and got rid of that expensive habit. Since I’m running somewhere between a 6.3 and 6.6 A1C my doctor says I’m in control, but I’m damned sure going to get some ice cream today.

During

I arranged to have my daughter, who owns a car, and my wife who owns a different car, take time off of their jobs (they both have jobs) to transport me to and from my procedure. That’s a very loaded word, ‘procedure’. It involves me talking to at least six different persons. There’s the receptionist who insures I have all the paperwork done, double checking my diet. She walks me in, after 20 minutes of my idle waiting, quick bathroom run and double checking my sphincter. This is pre-op.

The next person is the nurse who takes my blood pressure and blood oxygen level. She asks my height and weight. This is the part where I show off that I’m not some geriatric potato sack. I guess within 3%. I’m 5’ 11” and 188.3 lbs. Bp 134 over 82. Oxygen 97%. Fortunately, she doesn’t ask about my bad knee. Some motorcycle accidents can’t be helped. Then she asks some questions I haven’t heard before. Do I have any skin rashes or open sores. Damn. No. But I do have some legendarily scraped shins. No major surgeries. Just stitches and a broken nose, once upon a GenX time. Yes, I’m allergic to penicillin, but I know I have taken ampicillin, so maybe that was just the thing that scared my parents to death when I took a sip of my little brother’s medicine to show him it was OK. Then I broke out in full body hives. A lot of my sexual restraint can be attributed to this knowledge back in the crazy 70s when idiot Americans of the ‘Me Generation’, aka Boomers were learning to live with herpes. But I digress.

Arvin was the guy who repeated some of the nurse’s questions and hooked me up to the IV bottle above my head. Instead of poking my left arm in the crook where I’m accustomed to being stuck, he needles me on the back of my right hand. WTF, that stings. There was a lot of slapping of veins involved. I can’t even remember if there was a rubber tourniquet involved. Why? Because of the position you’re going to be in when you go under sedation. OK I guess. I imagined the medical equivalent of a horizontal barrel with straps around my wrists and ankles, and realize suddenly I haven’t looked for pictures on the interwebz. Still thinking I might be in it ‘to the pain’ like Wesley from The Princess Bride, I grit my teeth and resign myself to my fate. Meanwhile, Arvin tapes five electronic leads across my shoulders and chest. He’s pretty good at taping. I can’t figure out to do with my right hand, with its needle firmly taped in place, so I examine what looks like an electrical harness from inside my truck’s engine compartment going nowhere.

In the midst of my puzzled resignation comes the anesthesiologist who is a handsome young Middle Eastern looking dude. He’s not wearing a fancy watch, but I could easily imagine it. He tells me that I’m going to get propofol and I’ll be asleep for the whole thing which should take about 30 minutes. He asks if I’ve had COVID recently or been in contact with anyone who has. Nope. I ask him how long it took for him to get into his career. Fourteen years. I should have done that. I think of all the time I wasted learning the Xerox XNS networking protocol and then IBM’s LU 6.2 and a host of other dead query languages and tech across my career. Remember when OS/2 was supposed to take over the world? That’s when propofol was approved by the FDA. 1989. Well, I guess surgeons deal with new and improved state of the art crap like we do. Maybe I’ll find out what the equivalent of PHP is for doctors. I’m looking forward to sleeping through this whole adventure, still I can’t forget a hilariously gross scene from an old TV show called Starved. Parental discretion is advised.

Ah my sister. Finally Dr. M comes around to my stall and insures I have heard all of the proper warnings and necessary legal qualifications. I have my glasses on still, because I need to sign two different consents with the electronic pen. I have a standard signature for those. Once again, I’m meeting another ultra-competent Nigerian whose name I cannot pronounce, at least that’s my prejudice. I get the feeling she’s The One because she’s in and out before I can have a conversation. I sign the pad and hand my glasses off to Arvin who says I’m next in line. Moments later, he wheels me thirty yards or so into the inner sanctum, where my nurse returns and assists in turning me onto my left side.

It’s at this point where I see the orderly. He’s a big dude and I immediately know that he has my sense of humor when I make a propofol joke. The nurse starts barking out some legalese protocol that sounds like commands passed from a Navy ship captain to the XO to whomever has the con. She finally asks “Do we all have consensus?” I want to yell “Aye Aye, Captain” like its an episode of Spongebob, but decide better of it. They finish arranging my legs and I’m set. I don’t ever sleep on this side. It’s weird, but I can see why the needle is in my right hand. The anesthesiologist puts on his confident, mellow voice and tells me he’s going to start los drogas. He gives me some fresh oxygen. It doesn’t smell like anything but the plastic doohickey in my nostrils. He wants me to take some deep breaths, nice and easy. I know how to do that. Next comes the IV injection. He says it’s going to burn for a few seconds as it goes in, but that will soon be over. I ask if I should start counting backwards. Sure knock yourself out. I don’t say anything aloud but then my ears start to pop. Ah. Now something’s happening, I can feel…

After

Of course I remember nothing. I should try to remember that there are drugs that monkey with your mind. Just in case I ever need an alibi for something. I am laying on my back, and they ask if I can get up. I have pain, but it’s from when I threw my back out a few weeks ago. I forgot to get up slowly, eager to show I’m all good. But yeah, I’m all good.

Arvin wheels me back to my pre-op spot and hands me my glasses and clothes. I’m dressed in a minute and thinking that I’m actually not really hungry. Not for ice cream or anything in particular. I was clearly the last person on the calendar for that day and I highly recommend this scheduling. Get a 3PM appointment. It helps with the timing of the Gavilyte. It’s 4:30 and the Spousal Unit is on her way in, and everyone in the clinic is on their way out. I’m not dizzy but slightly wobbly in my coordination when I try to move at my normal speed. People say I walk like I used to be military. One of these days my mind is going to move way faster than my body - well, it already has more endurance.

So, like they say about older athletes, it’s not about strength or speed, it’s about recovery. I suspect they’ll have drugs for that too. Meanwhile we decide on sushi and find a spot out of the rush hour traffic somewhere in Lomita. My caterpillar roll was undersized but tasty, but we got to watch the Dodgers pull ahead in Game 3 of the Pennant race.

Postmortem

The results are in. At the age of 64, I have amassed 9 small polyps, and shown signs of grade one hemorrhoids. I knew nothing about these hemorrhoids and basically don’t worry about them. That’s because my mama didn’t give me a flat ass. Or at least that’s what I choose to believe and what my wife often reminds me. Still, I should have gone 15 years ago.

I can now add new words to my vocabulary. Sessile adenomas, dysplasia and diverticulosis. Basically my colon is a bumpy road, but not cancerous. But considering I’m several years late in getting this first exam and cleanup, I don’t have a lot to worry about. So I’m going to eat more fiber and use fewer NSAIDS, which I almost never do except every several years when I throw out my back. Still that requires me to have not done any regular workouts for a year or two, and then the Spousal Unit sneaks me 500mg of naproxen, which is basically 2 1/2 Aleves in one pill. So I’ll work oatmeal into my breakfast routine, and I really love oatmeal, and then I’ll go back in 3 years to see if there’s anything new to cold snare and put into formalin-filled containers.

The crazy thing is that I was completely stupid. Nobody outside of the pros talks about colonoscopies in the way they should. So I got this impression that it’s all about a look-see but nothing about a cleanup. I have been cleaned up. They have removed speed bumps from my guts, the kind that might get worse. So take a peek at this document. I’m going to follow-up to ask about methylation because nobody used the term ‘serrated’ in my reports.

Once again, I have to give props to UCLA Health and their staff for making all this work. As much as I enjoy the faith of ignorance and the resulting emboldening of my ego, I enjoy it slightly more when I can be excruciatingly exact in knowing my capacities and shortcomings. That’s the work of humility and the fabrication of trust. The bowel practitioners in Torrance have my confidence. So I guess I’ll see them again in 2028.