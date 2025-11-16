My good friend DB was never my best friend. I could say he was my best rival. He was, like me, a stubborn arrogant oldest brother in a large family. He was, unlike me, ruggedly handsome, brutally honest and indifferent to the minds of others. We were roommates in college.

DB introduced me to William Powell, who starred in My Man Godfrey, a film I had never seen until last night. I can finally see how it animated him. I never quite knew how much I wanted to be like Godfrey and how much he reminds me of my own grandfather from New Haven.

The plot of Godfrey, if you haven’t seen the 1936 film, is rather apt for our times. I found myself trying to adapt it in realtime to a proper contemporary context. It had all of the right elements. A cadre of homeless men living in a dump, a dysfunctional family of rich New Yorkers, a pseudo-intellectual weirdo living rent free, a cynical pink collar woman, a gruff abused husband putting up with the madness, his wife who doesn’t know up from down but every prejudice of her station. In the midst of this arrives Godfrey, exiled from Harvard living on the down low and surviving on his wits alone.

Unlike myself and DB, Godfrey is the startlingly clarion call of ‘based’. He never quite breaks character, and as he by the whim of some game of the elites, is moved from the hardscrabble bonhomie of his exile in the dump to the Park Avenue butler’s quarters of the dysfunctional Bullock family (who are filled with bollocks) he plays each role with ease. Yet as he is recognized in another party of swells, he has to conspire with an old pal to keep his own wealthy background a secret.

You see, the two daughters of the Bullock family are in a love-hate relationship with Godfrey who must toe the line of honesty, humility and propriety as one of them tries to desperately frame and destroy him and the other tries to get him to reward her airhead flirtations.

As the farce proceeds, Godfrey ultimately saves the family from financial and spiritual ruin, revamps the homeless camp and marries the ditzy daughter as he forces them to all come to their senses. Each one cries on their way to redemption.

This 1936 America wasn’t great, as ours isn’t. It was tragically mismanaged having alienated its better angels by cant or circumstance. Its poor were surviving all forgotten and smelly as the poor do. Its idle rich partying in their bubbles as the rich do with neither of them doing each other any bit of good. Only cynically sneering at each other’s money and lack thereof. Sounds familiar.

Godfrey’s journey is not far from any of ours, more likely a road not taken. It’s hardly an unbelievable tale, given the social mobility of America, but rarely are we treated to the likes of the man who, without false humility, makes the best of any situation from derelict encampments to mansions. What the Depression Era had that we don’t have today is the solid confidence in what a coherent family ought to be — how we ought to be living despite the way we do. Be it the frivolity of social games of one-upmanship of debutantes or the shameless prostitution of men without work for any sort of gig, everyone in this romantic comedy has a medium well attraction to the steak of family propriety even as they live half-baked and raw.

Given the liberties of screwball romantic comedies, one can forgive the rather stilted ending. The genius of My Man Godfrey is in the interactions and the exposition. And it is in that semi-believable tone of voice they all engage that points us to the subtleties and subterfuge. I won’t bother to quote, because this is something you must see for yourself. The euphemisms only go so far and then people get down to brass tacks. Who can be trusted in this wild and crazy world? How can one live with dignity amid the extraordinary deprivations and madness surrounding us? These are the core questions which, when unanswered and even unspoken in anything other than a self-serving rhetorical complaint, digs at us all, then as now.

Godfrey therefore symbolizes keeping your head when all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you. He also represents a kind of respectability, one of service to his fellow man which is constant regardless of circumstance. Godfrey doesn’t quite understand his own redemption until he decides not simply to be a butler on a whim, but to be the best butler he can be, serving a family of nutcases and even submitting to being the protege of a thirsty petulant brat.

Sometimes you just have to shutup and do honest work. You’re lucky to have it. You’re lucky to give it.