John McWhorter’s latest book Woke Racism is comfort food for the rational connoisseur. It’s simple, nourishing and it sticks to your ribs. It’s the kind of intellectual meal one should expect of a caring, mature grownup served with just enough spice so that it’s not boring, and plenty enough starch so that you can’t just wolf it down like a snack. I say…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.