Occasion Sixty One
Poetry
on counting trips around the sun today marks number sixty one with more behind than left to run i'm doing all i can get done there's time enough i can suppose to deal with these this that and those it's mine to choose what time i spend whose words to hear, how much to lend an ear which whiskey to consume which beer how bold to be and what to fear i gri…
