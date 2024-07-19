On Crowdstrike
Vulnerabilities in the digital world are actually systemic. Large corporations are especially vulnerable because they don't fundamentally understand how to manage digital tech.
In the news, Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz Tweets:
CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the suppo…
