Once upon a time, when I was young and stupid and almost entirely dependent on radio stations and movie theaters for my cultural edification I was bold enough to say that my favorite actress was Jane Seymour. Around that time, most teenagers in my demographic were struck by the awesome beauty of Heather Locklear, Heather Thomas and Brooke Shields. There…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.