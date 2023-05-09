One of the benefits of growing up when I did is understanding the inherent differences between the culture and the counterculture. It helps having grown up in what was generally referred to as a ‘subculture’. That would be that thing that goes under the amorphous umbrella of ‘black culture’. I put black culture in quotes because most people in America t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.