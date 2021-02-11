Note: I wrote this eight years ago. Social media and journalism are just on the verge of doing what I suggested. Now that Bezos is going to spend more time on the WaPo, maybe somebody you know can pass these ideas on…
At my reunion last night, at long last I got into a political discussion with Phil, Big Carl, Serious Mike and Cap'n Steve. Unfortunately,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.