Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

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Bill Benzon's avatar
Bill Benzon
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I've still got remnants of my 1984 Classic Mac (the soft case that made it, um, err, portable) ans some kind of cable from every machine since then. Never use or even look at any of them. And I've got a pair of Swiss loafers I bought back in 1979 for $200 or so. They've been resoled and re-healed two of three times since then. But that's not pack-rattery, that's style.

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