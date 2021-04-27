All you touch and all you see
Is all your life will ever be. — Pink Floyd
Progress. Hope. These are demons of seduction masterfully placed into our economies of attention. Here at Stoic Observations I offer neither. You might interpret the existence of the Logos here as a bulwark against the miasma of the interwebz, at least I have some reason to believe…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.