I once considered myself a geopolitical neoconservative lone wolf. Somewhere in my archives is a sigil to that effect. Now that I realize Mr. McGoogle doesn’t give two shites about me, it’s on me to find what I actually said when I actually said it. Fortunately I have several terabytes of storage and I know how to use it. Also fortunately I’m not worth investigating by the FBI. So I promise to deliver my past acts so that you understand my contrition.

Back in those days when names like Plame, Murtha, Addington and Cheney were near to mind, it mattered a lot what you thought of yellowcake and Guantanamo Bay. I even went as far as identifying eleven different sects of Islam to determine if they were more or less Islamist, with regard to their refusal of secular government as with the Ayatollahs in Iran.

Most significantly, I leaned out over my skis in regards to the establishment of a separate compartmented terror court. I also talked up the idea of an ‘internal empire’ as compliment to the ‘external empire’ primarily in recognition of matters of class. I know what I was thinking. I was shocked out of a set of complacencies for which I assumed the conventional wisdom was sufficient. Not being exposed to a level of expertise appropriate for my level of concentration, these shocks made me look slightly wider within the realm of political reportage, journalism and opinion. But most importantly,

I assumed that certain types of whistleblowing was common, and that professional cowardice was not widespread.

In other words, without doubting the capacity and morality of people to do the right and honorable thing as experts (i.e. The Genius Class) I expected them to reconcile what seemed out of joint to the American public.

I believed that for just about every screwup at just about every level in the US Government, and in industry, there were people who knew who were ready to tell and have done so. I still believe that, but three things have changed.

I don’t believe that such experts, consistent and rigorous as they may be are sufficiently well-vetted by anyone but their peers. There are no journalists capable and willing to get longitudinal accuracy. We Peasants are on our own to connect the dots. I have abandoned essential hope for clarity in domestic politics. Ordinary people cannot parse those details that are not coerced. We cannot move our two party system swiftly enough towards transparency to satisfy any electoral cycle. Responsive democracy is a wheelchair race. I have come to understand human survival against ridiculous odds. Consequentially I respect the souls of survivors regardless of their coordinated efforts. Humans persist.

Ergo

I can’t know enough. I can’t vote for enough change. I can’t care too much. I have to say that this adds up to cynicism. I can only hope it is a principled cynicism. I believe it to be so. So like any scientist, I’m ingesting the news experimentally and trying to keep meticulous track of how it affects my thinking, theory and practice. And I’m sure I cannot depend upon Mr. McGoogle or the synthetic brains who us the public trough for their data center feed lots. They’re all corn-fed bulls, and I’m not going to eat their corny bullshit.

Other Recantations

I once fell in love with the rhetoric of a certain prelate who, in speaking for Ratzinger, assessed that the most significant difference between Islam and Christianity was that Muslims believed that Allah could essentially play dice with morality. In other words, one day Allah could say that murder was haram and the next that it was halal. I have decided that, there being better and worse Christians, Hindus, Muslims, Atheists etc, whomever is interpreting the holy writ of the Pope is no better or worse that whichever NY Post reporter is interpreting the Constitution. See Point 1 above.

In the long term, we’re all going to have a good faith effort to measure the risk of accepting other good faith efforts. Trust but verify. If you cannot verify, don’t bother trusting much outside of your own declared expertise and dependency. You are a renter on this planet.

So what is left for us yeoman farmers of the post industrial age?

Based the hooks in the fishing hat of my mind, I cast my lure to the realm of E.M. Forster, or better yet, P.G. Wodehouse. We’re adrift on a sea of untold depths in a dinghy of manners, conventions and solipsism. It’s never a good idea to be arrogant such a small boat, especially on a cloudy night when you cannot read the stars.

BTW. Here’s the man I have finally heard. Now certain things are very clear. Do yourself and you citizenship a favor and listen to him wherever you can.