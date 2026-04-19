This week I am captured by the past, specifically the black past. As Americans are eager to figure out where we go from here, specifically with regard to the questions about the post-peak Woke era, it helps to review where we were before Woke. So from the Wayback Machine, my answer to the question.

Dateline March 2016

Q: Why don’t liberals like conservative black people?

A: Because we’re assholes who know more about black people than they do and we dispute the veracity of their worldview. Our persistent existence shortcuts the advantage they have in moral persuasion. Due to a typical lack of imagination, they must exemplify ‘minorities’ as victims of the system whose powers they seek to control. So they find loud minority individuals whose sentiments against the system they share and then extrapolate the net good that would accrue to all such victims would the electorate only hand over the reigns of power to their liberal vanguard.

Like gay men who truly cannot stand women, Muslims whose preferred laws are antithetical to humanism, and strong Christians who embrace secular pluralism, black Conservatives remind American Leftists of the failures of the multiculturalist agenda that has sustained their political popularity. But what truly makes them seethe is the fact that these factions owe them no particular debts, and have no reason to concede their power. So they jump from marginal group to marginal group, ever seeking to convince. This tactic is called ‘throwing a dead cat on the table’. Well if blacks are doing ok, what about migrant farmworkers? Well if the farmworkers are not called ‘illegal’ then what about transgenders? Well if Caitlin Jenner is ok, what about Syrian refugees? They are in a race to dominate the conversation by finding some example that is so horrific that it gives them the upper hand, because surely Liberals care more for such people. In this way they both gain a potential foothold in that newly defined ‘natural’ constituency and demonize people who honestly don’t know and don’t care about the impoverished natural sponge fishermen of northern Florida who have been put out of business by the evil Koch Brother’s domination of the cellulose fiber industry. And what kind of kitchen sponge do YOU use, my brother?

The difficulty is that Liberals seek to rule by consensus, they still have the brains to recognize the contradiction of appropriating power by coercion. So they choose sophisticated duplicity instead. This is why Political Correctness requires new vocabulary every three years. “If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with bullshit.” They are required to use doublespeak in order to elide that they are doing more for the people than the people could possibly do for themselves. Tell me really, when was the last time somebody was ‘empowered’? Liberals want to take all the credit by saying everything good that happens does so because it was their idea. And so they project back and forth through history (revisionism being their nuclear weapon) to establish what they believe to be a hegemonic moral narrative. Only Howard Zinn, they say, can deliver a true People’s History. And so the Liberal orthodoxy is established through clever wordsmithing and anything that tinkers with that is nothing more or less, they say, than the work of the devil. It is something the new Social Justice Workers know very well.

I leave it to you to ask a Liberal to describe with scientific precision the difference between justice and ‘social justice’. There is actually no clearer answer than this. “Justice is what the current system provides. It is actually injustice. Social Justice is what Liberals will provide once we run the system. It will be true justice”.

Liberals hate those who are immune to their seductions and recognize their naked lust for power. Say the wrong word and they will seek your ruin.

And so I got a followup question.

Q: The original question asked was why don't liberals like black conservatives.I don't know if Michael Bowen is a black conservative or not. However, I have to ask, after reading his answer above do you think he wants to be liked by liberals? If liberals are supposed to like black conservatives, shouldn't black conservatives at least make an attempt to meet liberals halfway?

A: I am identified as a black conservative because at some point I made it a point to be. It’s easy enough for me to slip into that role to make a provocative argument, but I really don’t care to be so rigidly associated. But rigid association is a central feature of Multiculturalism as it seeks to employ demographic terms to define political interests. For multiculturalists, any black American is automatically put into the ‘oppressed’ bucket because of a particular historical narrative that they have promulgated for 30 years in their Culture Wars.

It is a particular feature of the personal nature of racial integration of black and white society in America that has resulted in the requirement of ‘liking’ people. I think it’s rather ridiculous, but there it is. In the matter of race, Americans are often apt to quote MLK as regards black children and white children holding hands as a goal. So quite often good feelings and the presence of friendship is seen as very important, sadly more important than good results and the presence of justice. Similarly, groups like #BlackLivesMatter are quite proud of their ability to personally inconvenience, antagonize, anger and frighten whitefolks rather than actually save black lives. Such things are to be expected in the funhouse mirror realm of ‘race relations’, all in fulfillment of the multiculturalist premise that requires the ‘normal’ person to speak of any minority group with the friendly premise that ‘..and there’s nothing wrong with that..’ We all know the picture of different colored hands in a circle. That is not an accurate symbol of justice.

My pointing out that Liberals do not like black conservatives points out this very simple and obvious contradiction in their ethos and a general problem in multiculturalism, which is that if you’re going to build a machine treating ‘difference’ with respect, you end up with a ton of pulleys, levers, springs and measures in that contraption. What with ‘rights’ and ‘privileges’ and ‘indignities’ to keep track of across gender, race, sexual preference, religion and historical narratives to rejigger every semester, it’s quite the beast. Political correctness always needs correction.

I am perfectly comfortable with conservatives who hate liberalism and liberals who hate conservatism. After all, it is a battle of ideas. The fact that multiculturalism as a liberal strategy requires inclusion and recognition of the personal attributes of an individual violates a principle of modernity and harkens back to tribalism. When you violate this principle it forces you to politicize the personal. In fact one shibboleth of that Left is that the personal is political and the political is personal. That’s the problem.

And one more.

Q: Are you describing the average liberal here? Or all liberals? Or just liberal leaders? Or what? It comes across to me like you mean all liberals. Am I reading too much into it? I don’t want to sound like I’m attacking you. This disturbed my worldview so I want to learn more, not sweep it under my rug.

A: I suspect that there are proper liberals remaining in the US, and if I were to be more precise then I would make the distinction between Liberals, Progressives and Marxists. The Left doesn’t stand still, after all, nor is it monolithic. But they all participate in the ethics of multiculturalism and remain engaged in the Culture Wars, extending as they want to, the counter-cultural movements of the 60s.

I don’t think Jimmy Carter has anything to do with multiculturalism, he is too old and too traditional. He’s a good engineer and he knows better than to mess with social engineering. But today’s liberals are not using Carter’s rules in their campaigns, they are using Alinsky’s rules.

What makes a good Democrat? I don’t know. I do know that men I respect, like the late Paul Simon of Illinois and Sam Nunn of Georgia would have nothing to do with these Culture Wars. Zbigniew Brzezinski, where are his proteges? Who walks in LBJ’s shoes? I’m talking about hard-nosed pragmatic Democrats. These people have left the building, not only in person but in spirit. These were not culture warriors, historical revisionists, post-modern deconstructionists. They didn’t entertain radical feminist theory, they were interested in running the country. They were grownups.

The big problem is not being Left, but the sarcasm with which the American Left takes the Constitution in its fast and loose interpretations of the very term Rights, which they believe to be infinitely plastic. The original Liberals were for Liberty, from monarchy and to inalienable, defensible rights. Today’s liberals are post-modern and relativistic. They seem to want to defend anything anywhere so long as it’s not the Constitution as it is written. So really this is about, for me anyway, judicial activism and the extent to which the Left finds it useful to move the entire corpus of law of the US from its original moorings. What these Liberals hate is that black Americans might find the Constitution satisfactory and not require yet another revolution.

So yes. this is about justice. And all those liberals who will stand on their hind legs and bark that black American interests are defined around racism, crime & poverty are selling more historical revisionism. They will try to dictate what my freedom means to me and how they are the only ones who can defend it. Let such liberals self-identify. I don’t need to name it, but I know it when I smell it.

You can go your own way.

Dateline April 2026

These days I don’t pay much lip service to racial unity or much care whose village raises a child. People should come to recognize to whom they own debts of loyalty and gratitude. Oddly enough I can’t say with absolute certainty that it should be the specific hierarchy of God / Country / Family. I tend to see such loyalties in terms of power and God’s power on Earth is primarily philosophical, if not sophist. It is still the economy of the nation which is the primary source of relative health and welfare, either on the creative or destructive balance of things. These are the concerns of middle age, as are politics and ethics I was addressing in the original and above questions.

Multiculturalism has naturally taken a backseat to war, and I think, quite frankly that we’re in a transitionary time. That means, absent any sparkling new paradigms other than AI, we’re likely to fall back to our old positions in the Culture Wars and all of those tired political implications.

From my perspective, I have become considerably bored by race and I have conceptually divorced race from culture. I say culture is necessarily multigenerational, and whatever doesn’t survive three generations is merely a consumer good - like most fast fashion, artificial flavorings and colorings. In fact, I’d say that Multiculturalism itself is a failed project that sustained the fallacies of postmodern wokism far too long. It too is artificial flavoring and coloring; a wrong footed bias.

So let people go their own way. What is beautiful and true will become self-evident, as will what is false.