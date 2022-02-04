The interesting thing about racists is that every one of them will admit it. The interesting thing about those pointing fingers at racists is that it enables the racists by being racialist themselves.
Racialist?
Racialism is very much like astrology. Here are the wonky paragraphs.
Racialism:
The Racial Realist
The belief that there are differences between…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.