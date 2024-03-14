Doomscrolling For Social Capital
These days I am enjoying my AI play as much as I used to enjoyed playing the Panix Internet Hunt and finding Googlewhacks. Oh the good old days. But these too are good old days because the United States is not at war, and property prices keep going up except in West Texas where you can get a 4 bedroom 2900 square foot sin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.