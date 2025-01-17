Biggest Stuff
Biden Checks out / Harris is Shoed In
Trump gets Shot and wins.
The New Capitalists (Musk, Andreesen, Hadrian, Palantir, Anduril )
Starship Booster catch.
Woke is naked. I wrote notes on Woke Racism in 2022. I’m about sick of it.
Bitcoin went to the moon.
Andrew Sullivan Says
The Atlantic also enforces DEI ruthlessly in its hiring processes. This year, it boasted that “roughly 46 percent of 35 new hires identified as people of color and 71 percent identified as women”? Is Chait predicting that The Atlantic will stop their systemic race and sex discrimination now that Trump is elected? Please. DEI is their religion.
Best YouTubers
Sabine Hossenfelder
WATOP
What is Going on With Shipping?
Asianometry
Fireship
Honorable Mentions
Chris Williamson, Munro Live, Data Skeptic, Teddy Baldassare, ONSCENE TV
Fell Off
Peter Zeihan, Hak5
Best TV Shows
Slow Horses
Lioness (Taylor Sheridan - Zoe Saldana)
The Diplomat
Sugar
Honorable Mentions
Silo, Resident Alien, Kaos, The Gentlemen
Best Film
Dune 2
Scavenger’s Reign
Conclave
Honorable Mentions
American Fiction, Blitz
Best Books
Precipice (Charles Cumming)
Trinity Six (Robert Harris)
Chrysanthemum and the Sword (Ruth Benedict)
Echo of Worlds (MR Cary)
Service Model (Adrian Tchaikovsky)
Honorable Mentions
Tom Holland (Christendom), Stephen Fry (Greek Myths). Gregory Aldrete (Military Blunders). William Eggington (Borges, Heisenberg & Kant)
Big Ideas & Wisdom
Niall Ferguson
Charles Murray
Courage Media
Natan Sharansky
Honorable Mentions
Jonathan Rauch,
Sports
F1 Vegas. Hamilton -> Ferarri
Vikings, Eagles, SF Crumbles, Lions, Chiefs( Sneaking by)
Tyson vs Paul
Jon Jones., Alex Pereira, Max Holloway vs Justin Gaethje.
Duplantis WR Pole Vault
Predictions for 2025
Nobody will care about new Apple Phones, but new Mac mini & big honking PCs
Three words. A. Q. Khan. There will be an AQKhan for AI. AI will go rogue, and it will be as big as a big breach.
More war in mid-east, Africa. We won’t care.
Something in Europe will Break.
People will start to think about July 4, 2026
Who you fooling, Michael? You file in October, just like the rest of us.
I've started my taxes, but then that's my business for the next three months, and I have to keep busy during the slow early weeks.