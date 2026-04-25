Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

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Richard Bicker's avatar
Richard Bicker
16h

Seems like you're swimming upstream against the near-daily discoveries and insights into human development and spread generated by modern genetic research. There were and remain today fundamental genetic differences between human groups due to their evolution in widely varying environments. David Reich and his team have made great strides in recent years in our understanding of past, present, and even so-called "ghost" populations. Why your (or Appiah's?) definition of racial essentialism includes a starkly deterministic element of behavior appears on first sight to be wildly overstated. What am I missing?

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