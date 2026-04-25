Whatever dude, just don’t cross the line.

The SPLC is in the news. I never liked them, but I always respected Morris Dees. Dees was the attorney who basically nuked the KKK. He used kind of sidechannel civil suit attack. Not as dramatic a Rudy Giuliani’s RICO attacks that crushed the Mobs in the mid 80s, but effective enough to bankrupt them. But that was all done by 1990. Yay. Now it turns out that their penny ante corruptions going after penny ante Aryans have landed them under the glaring eyeballs of the Trump’s Feds.

I’ve always been one of those black Americans with no fear or superstitions about white Americans. A lot of the amplified drama and blather about racism in America sounds very much like highschool gossip to me. And just like with a doltish mediocre highschool, bullies get away with their grift and dorks suffer in silence without ever getting the courage to dance like Napoleon Dynamite, much less show any manly grit. The very fact this film became a cult classic is indicative of the wobbly backbones of the streaming generations.

So it comes as no surprise that .. wait. Huh? Oh, why did I never like the SPLC? Because when the internet first started and I had my website doing raceman stuff back in 1994 or thereabouts, people used to send me a whole bunch of email like I was the SPLC. You can take a peek at some of that old ass material here. I was anti-racist before the term got hijacked and perverted, but you know that. Every true American who holds these truths to be self-evident is anti-racist, whether or not their government, educational and non-profit institutions are capable of doing effective work. Anyway, I talked to some angry young man at the SPLC offering some kind of joint venture and he practically cursed me out. But you also know there is an important difference between being anti-racist and being anti-race. That’s the actual scientific leap most people are too disinterested to take. And lazy, because then you actually have to rethink ethnicity and culture and American society. It took me 7 years to do it after I read Appiah and truly understood racial essentialism so I sympathize more with cynical apathy about race than you might guess.

Much more recently, probably around the time of Charlottesville, I checked out the SPLCs maps and definitions, and it became clear to me that they had become the performative watchdog that barks at everyone who doesn’t feed them. But it’s worse. Here’s the current argument that I find compelling:



Here I have provided a three page PDF with two titles:

Obligatory Seriousness on White Nationalists, Antifa and Charlottesville

A Straight Line

Charlottesville 2017

Dateline August 2017

I’ve been thinking about the hug. Men in Los Angeles, particularly straight black men (since such things have to be said) essentially starting grasping each other after the Riots. It was an evolution in dap that was created by the fact of the Riots over the beating of Rodney King, and the failure of a jury to crucify the four officers complicit in that beating. It was only after the buildings were burned to the ground, after Korean storekeepers hardened up their defenses to the level of lethality, after 64 people were dead, after similar riots in cities all over the country were over and people were picking up fragments of their lives from the ashes. It was only after all that when people responded with tenderness and a new kind of civility arose. It was only after the election of Riordan as mayor of Los Angeles that calmer heads prevailed. It was only after people lost fingers that they stopped pointing fingers and demanded healing. It was only then that these black men in Los Angeles started acknowledging their own humanity in a new and purposeful way. It was the peace that war demanded. And now American men hug that way on the regular.

Our identity politics have been ratcheting up the stakes of the continuing Culture Wars but they haven’t reached a crescendo. The failures of the multiple intersectional third wave theoretical tentacles on the appropriate pronouns for pet groups, while crumbling to its foundations, have not yet lost their grip on the popular imaginations of the Chatting Class. So ‘racism’, ‘sexism’, ‘homophobia’ and various other accusations have not lost their cachet despite actual progress against these very real sins. That a lone wackjob like Dylan Roof can kill nine in Charleston and not set off so much acrimony as the gang of neo-confederates in Charlottesville tells us something very important. We have political groups of Americans who wish to see the destruction of other politcal groups of Americans. As I say, there hasn’t been enough violence to satiate that bloodlust.

In a way, we are fortunate to have Antifa and Alt-Right to enact these fantasies. Call it the boneheads vs the skinheads. So far we, we meaning Left and Right, remain willing to send them into ritual combat as non-official proxies for the never ending stream of invective that is our contemporary political dialog. We are in that same perverse way, fortunate to have a President whose oratorial vacuity allows all sides to interpret whatever they wish to project as emanating from his bully pulpit. Americans are not actually having to deal with leadership in anyway resembling a responsible republic. So the wars between ourselves against ourselves continues. And it shall continue as the Congress, the Executive and the Press continue to fail to lead and America stumbles into a triple witching hour when all three fail simultaneously. Charlottesville is just a test. Our good fortune will soon run out and real riots will begin, but we now benefit by watching all the ingredients. Time will provide us another OJ Simpson or another Timothy McVeigh or another James Damore or another Matthew Shepard. Somebody whose fate will align the political opposition like Alt-Right and Antifa into a perfect storm. America will rage. Then America will hug. But first we must suffer the fire next time.

So after all that, what actually happened to the statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville VA? It took until July 2021, and the the city council voted unanimously to take it down. They then voted to give the statue to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center whose decision it was to have the bronze statue melted down into ingots for use in future art projects. A couple other defenses of the original work were disabused and Lee and the horse he rode in on were torched into smithereens at an undisclosed location. But here you can see a medium resolution photo:

Fortunately we are at war with a worthy enemy and not licking out at each other quite so much now as then. The self-flagellation of Left Americans is substituting for the cross collisions that were more effective back then. There’s not much else to say, but that I wonder if we can find someone as good in bronze as was Henry Merwin Shrady.