In the news is the idea that the FANG (Facebook, Apple, Netflix, Google) needs more than declawing, but needs to be drawn and quartered. I have no idea what the sentiment is in the Biden Administration but I can think of a number of reasons why I am warming to the idea.
Originally, when Elizabeth Warren floated the first really significant anti-trust se…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.