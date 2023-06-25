I just finished this podcast with Chris Voss, an FBI negotiator. Of his many knowledge bombs, he dropped the following which I paraphrase:
When I signed up to the Bureau, I swore to protect and defend the people of the United States. You can either live up to your purpose or you can follow the rules. You can’t do both. Your true values are the things you…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.