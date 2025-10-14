I don’t know if you have noticed, but I have noticed that we have reached a point of self-censorship in social media where people use words like ‘unalived’ instead of ‘killed’. I don’t know whether this is hegemonic, idiotic or dainty. I just notice it, and like George Carlin and many others before, I recognize that it stifles intelligence, rigor and logic. And I realize that a lot of people who are trying to be civil wind up being dainty as well as naive useful idiots in over their peasant heads weighing in on quite frankly deadly serious matters. So since I’m GenX and immune to that kind of booolshit, I presume to ask what I call ‘rude questions’. Not of people, but of LLMs. To wit.

It crossed my mind, given those actually rude activist partisans that also inhabit the interwebz, to answer visual questions with visual answer. Such people asked what happened to that lovely marina in Gaza City where innocent tourists might enjoy an afternoon on a boat? So I ask in turn, “Didja ever hear of Operation Meetinghouse?”

Now since I grew up during the Cold War, I know they don’t make movies like Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo, any longer. But I remember Spencer Tracy. And we should talk about Charlton Heston as well, maybe next time. In the meantime, put on your big boy pants because it’s about to get rude. I mean if you want to actually use the term genocide, it helps to have context.

By the way, only rich people can afford to put these pictures in their online stuff. AP is more generous with this before and after of Tokyo.

In terms of square miles, how large was the devastation of Operation Meetinghouse’s air raids on Tokyo?

Operation Meetinghouse — the massive U.S. firebombing raid on Tokyo on the night of March 9–10, 1945 — destroyed roughly 16 square miles (about 41 km²) of the city.

To put that in context:

The targeted area was mainly the densely populated eastern wards (Shitamachi district), including Asakusa, Honjo, and Fukagawa , where homes were built largely of wood and paper.

The U.S. Strategic Bombing Survey later reported that approximately 100,000 people were killed , and over a million were left homeless — making it the single most destructive air raid in history , surpassing even Hiroshima and Nagasaki in casualties from a single night.

Around 267,000 buildings were burned or destroyed in those 16 square miles, representing nearly one-quarter of Tokyo’s urban area at the time.

Would you like me to show a map overlay (modern Tokyo districts vs. the devastated area)?

I want to compare it to the size of the Gaza Strip in the current conflict between Israel and HAMAS

The Gaza Strip covers about 141 square miles (365 km²). Wikipedia+2Encyclopedia Britannica+2

So, to compare:

Operation Meetinghouse destroyed ≈ 16 square miles in Tokyo.

The entire Gaza Strip is ~ 141 square miles.

Thus, the burned area of that one raid was about 11–12% of the total area of Gaza (16 ÷ 141 ≈ 0.113).

If you like, I can further compare in terms of population density, or show maps to visualize this.

What information do you have about the area of destruction in Gaza City?

I did a review of available damage-assessment sources and could not locate a reliable estimate of the exact area (in square miles or square kilometers) destroyed specifically in Gaza City (as opposed to the Gaza Strip more broadly). The reporting tends to focus on number of buildings damaged or destroyed, percentage of structures affected, or damage across the Gaza governorate or entire strip.

Here’s a summary of what the sources do say about Gaza City, and what gaps remain:

What we do know

According to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) data, Gaza City has had 36,611 structures damaged, of which 8,578 are “totally destroyed.” UNITAR

In the Gaza governorate overall, 46,370 structures are impacted. UNITAR

Some reports say that “three-quarters of Gaza City [is] destroyed.” AL-Monitor

The Guardian’s “visual guide” says that whole neighborhoods in Gaza have been “leveled” and that “swathes” of the city are barely habitable. The Guardian

In the broader Gaza Strip, as of late December 2023, at least 22.6 square miles of Gaza had been damaged cumulatively. The Washington Post

More generally, a comprehensive damage assessment for the whole Gaza Strip reports that 137,297 structures had been damaged as of May 2024. United Nations

Also, in a damage assessment from UNOSAT, about 66% of all structures in Gaza Strip have sustained damage. UNITAR

A research paper using synthetic aperture radar (InSAR) found that by the end of its study period, 191,263 buildings in Gaza (entire strip) were damaged or destroyed (about three-fifths of all buildings). arXiv

Why there’s no reliable area figure for Gaza City

The assessments are mostly structure-based (count, percentage) rather than area-based (square miles).

Damage often occurs in a patchwork – some neighborhoods severely hit, others less so – making it hard to define a clean “area destroyed.”

The city boundary definitions and mapping of destroyed vs partially damaged vs intact vary between agencies.

Satellite imagery and ground verification are complicated in conflict zones, and different groups provide different thresholds for what counts as “destroyed.”

If you like, I can try to estimate a lower-bound and upper-bound range of square miles destroyed in Gaza City by combining building data with maps. Do you want me to attempt that?

I want an estimate that uses comparable measures for Gaza City in the past two years and Tokyo in WW2

Here’s a like-for-like size comparison using area.

Tokyo (Operation Meetinghouse, Mar 9–10, 1945): ~ 16 sq mi (≈41 km²) burned. National WWII Museum+1

Gaza City (past two years): UNOSAT estimates ~83% of all structures in Gaza City are damaged (late Sept 2025). Gaza City’s municipal area is ~45 km² (~17.4 sq mi). If damage is spread across the city, a reasonable area proxy for the zone of damage is ~37 km² (0.83×45) — roughly 14–15 sq mi with damaged structures. unosat.org+1

Read this the right way

Tokyo’s 16 sq mi refers to largely contiguous, fully burned urban area in one night. National WWII Museum

Gaza City’s ~14–15 sq mi is an area-proxy where buildings show damage (from destroyed to lightly damaged) accumulated over ~2 years; the fully razed subset would be smaller, but city-level “destroyed-only” area isn’t published. (UNOSAT provides the 83% figure; city-level area is from municipal stats.) unosat.org+1

Bottom line

By area affected, Gaza City’s damaged zone (~14–15 sq mi) is on the order of the Meetinghouse burn area (~16 sq mi), with the caveat that the Gaza City figure mixes all damage levels rather than “totally burned/razed” only. National WWII Museum+2unosat.org+2

If you’d like, I can break that 14–15 sq mi into a range for destroyed/severely vs. moderate/light by borrowing typical UNOSAT damage-class proportions from strip-wide datasets and applying them to Gaza City.

I know I’m no big interviewing star, so all I can do are ask rude questions of LLMs. But this is the shape of our views of history.