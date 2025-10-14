Stoic Observations

Dave the barnacle
1d

Saw an article recently about that kind of self-censorship - apparently it’s less about “civility” and more about evading the algorithm. It even has a name - Algospeak . . .

Gern Blanston
3h

All I believe about wars that are in progress is that the war is happening, & people are dying. Candid, public reports do nothing to win wars, & as Churchill wrote, "The truth must be protected with a battalion of lies."

That said, the Gazans made war on the Israeli's the same way the nazis & Imperial Japan made war on the world. I have the same sympathy for them as I do for Germans & Japanese during World War II - none. They should suffer the same fate - complete & utter defeat & disarmament.

