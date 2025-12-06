Concept

Imagine the setup. There is a town called Ruin in Oklahoma, because nothing ever happens in Oklahoma as far as Hollywood and major media are concerned. It is a small town, rather reminiscent in my memory of Deadwood, SD or Kernville, CA. Maybe 1,000 people. A new family from the Upper West Side moves in. They are the Hunters. He is an attorney. She is a journalist. The kids are theatre kids, fraternal twins entering Columbia and Yale respectively. Ruin, is kind of the opposite of Twin Peaks and South Park. There is nothing whatsoever ironic about the place.

The TV Series, Ruin, written by the future me is a straight story which a totally cynical worldview meets a totally wholesome one. You see everyone in Ruin has hit bottom, but they all did it, which is the shaggy dog story, in something of the same way. They all dropped out of society, unexpectedly, for unusual and various failures. They wound up, entirely by accident (or maybe via a magical real estate agent like Ted Danson) in the town of Ruin.

Intro

Robert and Viola Hunter are something of the exception. Her grandmother died, leaving them the vintage hotel whose bar is the central social spot of Ruin. They take the gamble to retire early, both having been ridiculously successful in their careers to take over the property. In each episode, which has a creepy invasive edge, they find out through intuition and their particular professional skills, what happened to each of the residents who hang out in the bar.

The first, Winston Randle is a famous Wall Street bond trader who was convicted of fraud. He tells the story that he was framed by the corrupt Attorney General of the State of New York and his dirty partner. He pled guilty, liquidated his assets and moved to Ruin simply for the peace and quiet. His initial discomfort with the clubby NYC familiarity of the Hunters is what interests Viola to look deeper. She can’t keep her instincts down, believing as most people do, that Randle is dirty as the devil. But in line with the theme of Ruin, it turns out that their curiosity is the kind of scandalous attention that helped destroy his reputation in the first place. The story is written so that WEIRD audiences trust the Hunter’s skepticism, but Randle turns out to be a genuine person wronged, not by ‘the system’ but rather by an unfortunate turn of events.

Each story in Ruin turns out to be very personal. It might be a freak accident, a deadly disease, a case of mistaken identity, or an innocent mistake that compounds. A season of of innocents, extraordinaries and fascinating flawed people find solace in the simplicity of the Hotel Bar at Ruin because by some strange combination of events they have sought to escape the overwhelming circumstances of their lives and try for redemption in simple virtues, kindness and honesty. They find this in Ruin, despite the sometimes cynical disbelief of the new owners, who find it in their heart to accept a simple set of manners which are idiosyncratic to the characters of Ruin.