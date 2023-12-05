Running of the Monitor
A memory about a short story about AI.
When I was a freshman in college studying computer science, the most influential book I read was called The Mind’s I. It was a series of essays and stories about artificial intelligence and the notion of the soul. I came up with my own story called ‘The Running of the Monitor’, of course I never finished it but I was delighted by the ideas.
The first thi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.