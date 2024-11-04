I do read this guy LP Koch and he’s starting to nibble some holes which add to my complexity of mind, but hopefully not too much. Nothing to do with Koch, but listening to too many intellectual people gets you off a necessary diet of conceptual and practical continuity. It’s not healthy to be uprooted too many times in life. On the other hand, I have a very large bucket of notes called ‘Brain Spew’ and a lot of stuff goes in there. That of course includes new vocabulary words:

The concept of Schicksalsgemeinschaft (community of destiny) is helpful here: Going forward, groups who have been forged by intense experiences together might be the ones who achieve something great, whether academically, culturally, in business, whatever. The Covid experience certainly was such a Group Forge, perhaps creating the basis for a new Schicksalsgemeinschaft, sort of the dialectical synthesis of Globalism and Tribalism. (And no, that doesn’t mean ethnicity, culture and the rest are irrelevant.)

This is reminiscent of what Wink and I were discussing in one of our recent podcasts as we referred to it as ‘aspirational identity’. So this is actually something I think I’m going to use more often because whether or not any of us ever gets to date Caron Wheeler (of Soul II Soul) or Dawn Robinson (of En Vogue) that aspiration locks a goodly number of people’s hopes and dreams. For example, my best girlfriend, who eventually became The Spousal Unit bore an uncanny resemblance to Toni Braxton. My attraction was inevitable, and she turned out to be good people as well.

I put this together with a couple things in mind, one of which is the extent to which American elections are a matter of aspirational wish fulfillment, and the other is an interest in our conception of the social and cultural mainstream of American life and the degree to which we opt-in or opt-out of that to fulfill our aspirations.

Insider, Outsider

We opt into group experiences, generally based upon our courage to get involved and take a turn at bat. We find out where people are talking about XYZ and we get in there and try telling our angle. In some cases it’s an obligation. When your parents take you to church, you don’t have a choice. You’re going to Sunday School. You get to call yourself a Christian. All of the monotheisms are something like that. You become an actual Muslim, you become an actual Jew. You have a shared set of binding experiences. The same is true when you vote in American elections. You register, you punch out your chads. You wear the pin. You watch the returns, you cheer in victory, you agonize in defeat.

In religion, in politics and in several other prickly subjects we assume that most everyone has such transforming experiences. How did you become a Republican is most often answered with deeply personal stories, but what are even deeper and more singular stories are those of betrayal, defection and abdication.

Sometimes you fail to manage the identity crisis. Sometimes you go back to the old boyfriend because you don’t know who you are without him. Sometimes you realize that one worst thing you thought white people would do you someone black like you. Sometimes you never escape the gravity of belonging, even when you want to.

But for those who manage the change, the ex-Catholics who got on without guilt, the lifelong Democrats who voted for Reagan, the New England daughter of progressive atheists who marries the Southern Baptist minister, their tales are always compelling and sometimes the most insightful. We clamor for the converts. We are captured by the testimony of the walking contradictions among us. By no means are these exclusively captivating. When Michael Corleone turns the corner and becomes a true mob boss, he reinvests and reinvents himself to great success. Only later does he finds himself unable to escape the crime and destruction and be his true self, the self he abandoned - this is the cost of power born of loyalty to the group.

Paying close attention to this dynamic of compromise in belonging and the cost of disclaiming that belonging is something we should try on the verge of this election. Look to the stories of betrayal, abdication and defection. Weigh the consequences of ideological excommunication. In populist politics, the first principle is loyalty. Loyalty has nothing to do with wisdom, discovery, humility or reason. That is why people in America are cancelled and censored. Our society is failing to allow people to safely defect from orthodoxy.

When Black Was Black

Connie Morgan asked me to write something about being a successful father and husband for the Free Black Moms podcast. So I asked myself, who are you to speak about black Americans? The answer came from my friend Darrell. He essentially said that you cannot walk back your past. You were what you were. At some point you loved En Vogue. You had that intense shared experience, even at that same party when everybody danced to that Woody Wood remix that actually made you hate Frankie Beverly for letting it happen. And I tended to think of En Vogue as our cherished discovery and Woody Wood as their heinous crime.

Then I came upon this extraordinary video that I recorded almost 6 years ago and it fixed that aspect of my writing self in place in a way that I don’t think I’ve ever quite managed before. Stay tuned, subscribers, this one is a treasure. What was notable about it was I think it captured me at an inflection point where I was still talking about the Blogosphere and being a black writer, which today I am more likely to call a ‘black writer’. That is because at a certain point of maturity, especially if you’ve been upwardly mobile in American society, you resemble your prior self less and less. You have a smaller ‘community’. Nobody talks about the ‘community’ of venture capitalists or the ‘community’ of bishops. At elevation, you become more individual. We understand how this works in the world of entertainment celebrities, but it happens to everyone who self-actualizes. Your own tale of transcendence is the most interesting part of you.

So as a black American, I often talk about where I come from, but not about my current ambitions. Those are unique and I have to explain my history and trajectory which inevitably departs from the mainstream. I have been both inside and outside of many blacknesses. That sounds fair to me. Only some of those stories are resonant.

Instapunditry

While I still haven’t even begun reading Musa al-Garbhi’s latest book, I’m happy to use his term of ‘symbolic capitalists’. I believe it dovetails with the thing I’ve always took to be the difference between now and history. Never before has the world had so many literate people. Never before has the question of information and disinformation been so trenchant. At the beginning of my career, we coders sweated bullets about computer literacy, but we figured it out. And now the silliest dreams have become reality and we have made gazillionaires of boy-children who dreamt of Neal Stephenson’s metaverse and virtual gaming. Anyone who doubts the reality of The Archies writ large in global culture is stuck in the 20thC.

So we are content creators with more leverage and power than ever before, pandering and inspiring alternatively as we do to captive audiences who declare themselves for the iOS or Android experience. And on the, dare I say, intellectual edge of that are those of us who have lived long enough as insiders and outsiders to approach this ill-defined role of influencers. Like medieval village burgermeisters and town criers, we have our followers. We want our own villages because a village is just enough. We can get our Dunbar’s Number of ‘family’. And yet to be in a world where we do have access to worlds of information puts us in an odd situation. Did Al Gore expect the information superhighway to be the dumpster fire of OnlyFans and 8Chan?

As much as I love Glenn Reynolds to whom I still find synchronicity every time I read him, I mock him in the same way I believe he mocks himself as the Instapundit. Sometimes all we need do is remind people that the world isn’t flat, despite the demonstrated loyalty of those populists and conspiracy theorists. So I fall back to the historical precedent of Scribes and Pharisees, monks and gurus, also medieval and yet privy to the wisest and most esoteric knowledge available.

On the precipice of AI, we are like monks on the precipice of the Gutenberg revolution. When everything becomes published and distributed, what breaks and what remains standing? As we acknowledge the bankruptcy of higher education, where do people dedicated to the discovery and dissemination of truth go? How do we support our own hungry pieholes?

I could never agree with McLuhan. The medium isn’t the message, the message is the message. Yet we have the reality and possibility of great control over both. That’s why I often wonder if we are capable of retaining and reclaiming let alone refining our own humanity. Yeah, sometimes it goes back to the Schicksalsgemeinschaft of our youth.

Do you remember falling in love? Do you remember the time when you looked at children and couldn’t tell what age they were because you lived in that cool neighborhood full of fascinating young adults? I can’t imagine ever going back to the time of watching Friends, or pining for a date where we could listen to Janet Jackson singing That’s The Way Love Goes.

I don’t know what I might be group forge material for these days. I long for a rational majority, and perhaps I never realized that was my bubble. I want to believe in Western Civilization and I can already hear Gandhi’s snarky riposte. I’m an outsider inside something we believe to be a democratic republic, and yet I’m rather certain I’m going to survive no matter what happens tomorrow night.

The Abstention Principle (Again)

A simple moral principle: when a future change is framed as a problem which we might hope our political system to solve, then the only acceptable reason to talk about the consequences of failing to solve that problem is to scare folks into trying harder to solve it. If you instead assume that politics will fail to solve the problem, and analyze the consequences of that in more detail, not to scare people but to work out how to live in that scenario, you are seen as expressing disloyalty to the system and hostility toward those who will suffer from that failure

I don’t have a community of destiny. I’m just keeping my head above water and making a wave when I can. Good Times.