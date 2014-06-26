Secrets of the Black Nationalist’s Library
My father doesn’t want to talk about the 60s.
I spent some time with Pops yesterday and dared for the first time ever in my adult life to peer into his notebook entitled ‘Nationhood’. I was appropriately astonished.
There is no secret about the fact that I grew up as a Black Nationalist. I think most of my blog readers were aware that I was present at the…
