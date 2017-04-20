Serverless: A Quick and Dirty Overview
If you keep listening, you’re going to hear people talk about serverless computing. Here’s a simplified history that projects into the…
If you keep listening, you’re going to hear people talk about serverless computing. Here’s a simplified history that projects into the future.
In the beginning was the mainframe, the most successful of which was the IBM System 360. Back then, hardware was much more difficult than it was, and for the tasks hardware could do, operating systems were much mo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.