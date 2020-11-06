So Now Your Life Is Over
Whatever will you do?
The first thing I must tell you is that I’m so sorry for your loss. Sorry, not sorry. That’s the way the ball bounces. The way the dice tumble, the way the cookie crumbles. How could all of your calculations have gone so unbelievably wrong? If there’s a god in heaven, or even a God in Heaven, how could (insert correct pronoun here) have let this happen …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.